Pictures | Wed Apr 5, 2017 | 8:20am EDT

Dead whale washes ashore in NYC

Pedestrians stop to look at a dead humpback whale that washed up on a beach in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
