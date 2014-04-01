Edition:
Deadline for Obamacare

<p>People wait in line to sign up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line to sign up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Juan Ortiz, 67, (L) and his eighteen-month-old grandson Joshua Lopez wait in line at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Juan Ortiz, 67, (L) and his eighteen-month-old grandson Joshua Lopez wait in line at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People read pamphlets as they wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People read pamphlets as they wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A woman holds up a sign to call for the next person in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman holds up a sign to call for the next person in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Mary Estrada, 29, holds her six-month-old daughter Lucille Estrada as she looks into signing up for health insurance at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mary Estrada, 29, holds her six-month-old daughter Lucille Estrada as she looks into signing up for health insurance at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jesus Dominguez, 63, who does not have health insurance, reads a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jesus Dominguez, 63, who does not have health insurance, reads a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Julian Gomez (R) explains Obamacare to people at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Julian Gomez (R) explains Obamacare to people at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

