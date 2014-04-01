Deadline for Obamacare
People wait in line to sign up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line to sign up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Juan Ortiz, 67, (L) and his eighteen-month-old grandson Joshua Lopez wait in line at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Juan Ortiz, 67, (L) and his eighteen-month-old grandson Joshua Lopez wait in line at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People read pamphlets as they wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People read pamphlets as they wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman holds up a sign to call for the next person in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman holds up a sign to call for the next person in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Estrada, 29, holds her six-month-old daughter Lucille Estrada as she looks into signing up for health insurance at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Estrada, 29, holds her six-month-old daughter Lucille Estrada as she looks into signing up for health insurance at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jesus Dominguez, 63, who does not have health insurance, reads a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jesus Dominguez, 63, who does not have health insurance, reads a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julian Gomez (R) explains Obamacare to people at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julian Gomez (R) explains Obamacare to people at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Relics of the Boston Marathon
Archivists have processed thousands of sneakers, T-shirts and letters - the mementos left at the site of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
Fukushima homecoming
For the first time since the nuclear disaster three years ago, some residents are allowed to return home.
Crisis in Ukraine
Russian Prime Minister Medvedev visits Crimea, as Ukraine mourns its Euromaidan dead.
Spring is blossoming
Cherry, peach and almond trees blossom in springtime around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.