Pictures | Mon Mar 28, 2016 | 8:30am EDT

Deadly attack in Pakistan

Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Security officials gather at the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
An injured man lies on the ground while being tended to after a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Men mourn the death of their relatives after a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A man (R) uses his mobile phone as he stands next to bodies covered in sheets at the site of a blast, outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Rescue workers move a body from the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Rescue workers move a body from the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Family members comfort a woman as she mourns the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Family members mourn as they gather near the body of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Forensic officers look for evidence at the site of a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A forensic officer looks for evidence at the site of a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
