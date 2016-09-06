Deadly attacks in Kabul
An Afghan policeman stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. Afghan security forces ended an 11-hour standoff in central Kabul on Tuesday, shooting dead the last of a group of attackers who struck hours after...more
Afghan officials transport a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. The bloody episode began on Monday afternoon with a twin suicide bombing in a busy area of the capital near the Defence Ministry that killed 35...more
A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. That attack was claimed by the Taliban and was followed a few hours later by a car bomb in Share Naw, a business and residential...more
Mannequins and glass pieces are seen in a shop after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. After the blast in Share Naw, three gunmen barricaded themselves in close to an office of aid group Care International and a government...more
Injured policemen are transported in the back of a police vehicle after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the Share Naw attack, which caused only six injuries. Care...more
An Afghan man removes broken glass from a building after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman arrives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men stand at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan shopkeepers stand outside their shops after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A wounded man receives treatment at the Hospital a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan officials inspect a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
Wildfires in Spain
Wildfires force the evacuation of thousands of people near Alicante, Spain.
Syrian army presses on Aleppo
The Syrian army and its allies, backed by Russian air power, are pressing to complete their recapture of the city's strategic southern gateway.
All aboard Clinton plane
Hillary Clinton welcomes the press corps aboard her new plane as her campaign enters the final two months.
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from the Playa during the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.