Thu Jan 15, 2015

Deadly Belgium police raid

Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A Belgian special forces police blocks a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
