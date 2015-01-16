Deadly Belgium police raid
Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian police stand guard outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police investigators arrive outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police investigators inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
