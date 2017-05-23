Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
People running down stairs as they attempt to exit the Manchester Arena after a blast. @ZACH_BRUCE/ via REUTERS TV
Still image taken from video shows a street scene near Manchester Arena after a blast. FACEBOOK: CALIMARCO PT-PERSONAL TRAINER / INSTAGRAM: CALIMARCOPT/via REUTERS TV
People fleeing Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had been performing. TWITTER.COM/HANNAWWH/via Reuters TV
A person looks on outside the Manchester Arena. @ChrisPawley1/ via REUTERS TV
A person runs outside the Manchester Arena. @ChrisPawley1/ via REUTERS TV
Concert goers react after fleeing the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Jon Super
Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
People sit by the side of the road next to a police cordon outside the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Armed police officers stand near the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Armed police officers stand near the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A police van and an ambulance are seen outside the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Jon Super
Armed police officers stand next to a police cordon outside the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
An ambulance drives away from the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Forensics investigators work at the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Forensics investigators work at the entrance of the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Next Slideshows
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.