Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Firefighters and rescue personnel stand near a destroyed house. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

An investigator stands amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Ginnette Riquelme
Location
TLALNEPANTLA, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Juan Carlos Alcala holds a photograph of his son Juan Antonio, who is being searched for after an explosion at a fireworks market, outside the Forensic Medical Service. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

An aerial view shows the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A handler and his dog walk amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Police officers stand near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
ZUMPANGO, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Relatives react while standing outside a hospital where victims of the explosion are being treated in Zumpango. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

People walk past a car covered in dust after an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A soldier walks past a cordoned off area near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
ZUMPANGO, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Relatives wait outside a hospital where victims of an explosion are being treated. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A woman walks amidst the remains of houses destroyed. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

People look at a burnt car after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A man uses a water hose. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

People hug after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A police officer talks on his mobile phone while standing amidst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
COACALCO, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Family members and friends of victims wait outside a hospital. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Police officers walk amongst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Soldiers cordon off the area. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

