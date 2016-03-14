Edition:
Deadly blast in Ankara

Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. The car bomb tore through a crowded transport hub a few hundred meters from the Justice and Interior Ministries, the second such strike at the administrative heart of the Turkish capital in under a month. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
People carry an injured person after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. Security officials told Reuters a female member of the outlawed PKK, which has fought a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey's southeast, was one of two suspected perpetrators. A police source said her severed hand had been found 300 meters from the blast site. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A vehicle burns after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. Violence has spiraled in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast since a 2-1/2 year ceasefire with the PKK collapsed in July. The militants have so far largely focused their strikes on security forces in southeastern towns, many of which have been under curfew. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. But attacks in Ankara and in Istanbul over the last year, and the activity of Islamic State as well as Kurdish fighters, have raised concerns among NATO allies who see Turkey's stability as vital to containing violence in neighboring Syria and Iraq. President Tayyip Erdogan is also eager to dispel any notion he is struggling to maintain security. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Forensic officers work on the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2016. Turkish warplanes struck against Kurdish militant camps in northern Iraq on Monday a day after the Ankara car bombing. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Broken windows of a shop are seen from outside close to the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Emergency personnel work near a burning vehicle after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Forensic officers work on the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Women cry over the coffin of a car bombing victim during a commemoration ceremony in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A vehicle burns after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A Turkish police officer cordons off the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Family members and relatives of car bombing victim Murat Gul mourn over a coffin holding his body in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
