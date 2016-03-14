Deadly blast in Ankara
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. The car bomb tore through a crowded transport hub a few hundred meters from the Justice and Interior Ministries, the second such strike at the administrative heart of the...more
People carry an injured person after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. Security officials told Reuters a female member of the outlawed PKK, which has fought a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey's southeast, was one...more
A vehicle burns after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. Violence has spiraled in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast since a 2-1/2 year ceasefire with the PKK collapsed in July. The militants have so far largely focused their...more
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. But attacks in Ankara and in Istanbul over the last year, and the activity of Islamic State as well as Kurdish fighters, have raised concerns among NATO allies who see...more
Forensic officers work on the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2016. Turkish warplanes struck against Kurdish militant camps in northern Iraq on Monday a day after the Ankara car bombing. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Broken windows of a shop are seen from outside close to the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Emergency personnel work near a burning vehicle after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Forensic officers work on the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Women cry over the coffin of a car bombing victim during a commemoration ceremony in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A vehicle burns after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer
A Turkish police officer cordons off the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Family members and relatives of car bombing victim Murat Gul mourn over a coffin holding his body in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
