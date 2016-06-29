Edition:
Deadly blasts at Istanbul airport

A view of the entrance of the Ataturk international airport after two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A weapon is seen on the floor at Ataturk airport after suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Paramedics attend to casualties outside Turkey's largest airport. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People leave Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Paramedics help casualties outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Ismail Coskun/IHLAS News Agency

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A weapon is seen on the floor at Ataturk airport after suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
An injured woman covers her face as she is carried by paramedics into ambulance at Istanbul Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People walk away from Istanbul Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A police officer checks security cameras at the Ataturk airport in Istanbul,. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Paramedics attend to casualties injured outside Turkey's largest airport. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A view of the entrance of the Ataturk international airport after two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance in Istanbul. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Police guard the entrance to Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Paramedics help the injured outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Ismail Coskun/IHLAS News Agency

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People leave Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Armed security stand at an entrance of Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Paramedics help a man in a wheelchair at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Officials walk inside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
An armed security man escorts people from a carpark at Istanbul Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Armed security walks at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Paramedics push a stretcher at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A man looks at a broken glass at Istanbul Ataturk airport, Turkey, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Relatives of one of the victims of yesterday's blast at Istanbul Ataturk Airport mourn in front of a morgue in Istanbul, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Relatives of one of the victims of yesterday's blast at Istanbul Ataturk Airport mourn in front of a morgue in Istanbul, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Vehicles are seen behind a broken window at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
