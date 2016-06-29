Deadly blasts at Istanbul airport
A view of the entrance of the Ataturk international airport after two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A weapon is seen on the floor at Ataturk airport after suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters
Paramedics attend to casualties outside Turkey's largest airport. REUTERS/Stringer
People leave Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Paramedics help casualties outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Ismail Coskun/IHLAS News Agency
A weapon is seen on the floor at Ataturk airport after suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An injured woman covers her face as she is carried by paramedics into ambulance at Istanbul Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People walk away from Istanbul Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A police officer checks security cameras at the Ataturk airport in Istanbul,. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Paramedics attend to casualties injured outside Turkey's largest airport. REUTERS/Stringer
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A view of the entrance of the Ataturk international airport after two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance in Istanbul. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police guard the entrance to Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Paramedics help the injured outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Ismail Coskun/IHLAS News Agency
People leave Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Armed security stand at an entrance of Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Paramedics help a man in a wheelchair at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Officials walk inside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An armed security man escorts people from a carpark at Istanbul Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Armed security walks at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Paramedics push a stretcher at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man looks at a broken glass at Istanbul Ataturk airport, Turkey, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Relatives of one of the victims of yesterday's blast at Istanbul Ataturk Airport mourn in front of a morgue in Istanbul, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Relatives of one of the victims of yesterday's blast at Istanbul Ataturk Airport mourn in front of a morgue in Istanbul, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Vehicles are seen behind a broken window at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
