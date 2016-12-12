Edition:
Deadly bombing at an Istanbul soccer stadium

A damaged vehicle is seen after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A damaged vehicle is seen after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A damaged vehicle is seen after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish policemen at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish policemen at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Turkish policemen at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An injured policeman lies on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

An injured policeman lies on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
An injured policeman lies on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police extinguish a burning car using a water cannon after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police extinguish a burning car using a water cannon after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Police extinguish a burning car using a water cannon after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A member of the police special forces stands guard near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A member of the police special forces stands guard near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A member of the police special forces stands guard near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police and ambulances arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police and ambulances arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Police and ambulances arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Wounded police officers are helped after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wounded police officers are helped after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Wounded police officers are helped after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An ambulance is parked near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

An ambulance is parked near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
An ambulance is parked near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Asiye Capat (R), mother, and Yurdagul Capat (L), sister of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourn during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Asiye Capat (R), mother, and Yurdagul Capat (L), sister of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourn during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Asiye Capat (R), mother, and Yurdagul Capat (L), sister of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourn during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man looks on from a broken window in front of the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man looks on from a broken window in front of the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A man looks on from a broken window in front of the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People carry the flag-draped coffins of police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

People carry the flag-draped coffins of police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
People carry the flag-draped coffins of police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman kisses a police car at the scene of Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A woman kisses a police car at the scene of Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A woman kisses a police car at the scene of Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Relatives mourn next to a coffin of a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Relatives mourn next to a coffin of a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Relatives mourn next to a coffin of a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A member of Turkish police special forces stands guard next to the Eyup Sultan mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A member of Turkish police special forces stands guard next to the Eyup Sultan mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A member of Turkish police special forces stands guard next to the Eyup Sultan mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish police officers carry a coffin of a fellow officer during a ceremony for police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish police officers carry a coffin of a fellow officer during a ceremony for police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Turkish police officers carry a coffin of a fellow officer during a ceremony for police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Workers place Turkish flags in front of Vodafone Arena near the site where police officers were killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Workers place Turkish flags in front of Vodafone Arena near the site where police officers were killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Workers place Turkish flags in front of Vodafone Arena near the site where police officers were killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
