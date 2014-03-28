Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 27, 2014 | 9:50pm EDT

Deadly Boston fire

<p>A Massachusetts State Trooper salutes in front of a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. Investigators continue to probe the cause of the nine-alarm fire in a four story apartment building that killed Lieutenant Edward Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy on March 26. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor</p>

A Massachusetts State Trooper salutes in front of a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. Investigators continue to probe the...more

Thursday, March 27, 2014

A Massachusetts State Trooper salutes in front of a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. Investigators continue to probe the cause of the nine-alarm fire in a four story apartment building that killed Lieutenant Edward Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy on March 26. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Close
1 / 14
<p>Flowers sit inside the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor</p>

Flowers sit inside the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Flowers sit inside the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Close
2 / 14
<p>Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (L) talks to firefighters in the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor</p>

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (L) talks to firefighters in the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (L) talks to firefighters in the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Close
3 / 14
<p>A man kneels before a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor</p>

A man kneels before a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Thursday, March 27, 2014

A man kneels before a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Close
4 / 14
<p>Flowers hang outside the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor</p>

Flowers hang outside the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Flowers hang outside the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Close
5 / 14
<p>A man (L) stands in front of a make shift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, while firefighters (R) stand inside their firehouse in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor</p>

A man (L) stands in front of a make shift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, while firefighters (R) stand inside their firehouse in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor more

Thursday, March 27, 2014

A man (L) stands in front of a make shift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, while firefighters (R) stand inside their firehouse in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Close
6 / 14
<p>A woman wearing a "Boston Strong" t-shirt brings flowers to a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor</p>

A woman wearing a "Boston Strong" t-shirt brings flowers to a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor more

Thursday, March 27, 2014

A woman wearing a "Boston Strong" t-shirt brings flowers to a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Close
7 / 14
<p>Smoke rises from across the Charles River above buildings on Beacon Street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood as firefighters battle a fatal nine-alarm blaze in Boston, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg</p>

Smoke rises from across the Charles River above buildings on Beacon Street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood as firefighters battle a fatal nine-alarm blaze in Boston, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Smoke rises from across the Charles River above buildings on Beacon Street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood as firefighters battle a fatal nine-alarm blaze in Boston, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Close
8 / 14
<p>Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter</p>

Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Close
9 / 14
<p>Firefighters mop up after battling a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter</p>

Firefighters mop up after battling a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Firefighters mop up after battling a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Close
10 / 14
<p>Firefighters tend to an injured person as they battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter</p>

Firefighters tend to an injured person as they battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Firefighters tend to an injured person as they battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Close
11 / 14
<p>Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter</p>

Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Close
12 / 14
<p>Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter</p>

Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Close
13 / 14
<p>Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter</p>

Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Thursday, March 27, 2014

Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
The President and the Pope

The President and the Pope

Next Slideshows

The President and the Pope

The President and the Pope

Obama meets Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Mar 27 2014
Most Facebook fans

Most Facebook fans

Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?

Mar 27 2014
Most risky cities

Most risky cities

The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.

Mar 27 2014
Last winter blast?

Last winter blast?

Mother Nature drops a so-called "bombogenesis" storm on the Atlantic seaboard.

Mar 26 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast