Deadly Boston fire
A Massachusetts State Trooper salutes in front of a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. Investigators continue to probe the...more
A Massachusetts State Trooper salutes in front of a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. Investigators continue to probe the cause of the nine-alarm fire in a four story apartment building that killed Lieutenant Edward Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy on March 26. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Flowers sit inside the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Flowers sit inside the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (L) talks to firefighters in the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (L) talks to firefighters in the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
A man kneels before a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
A man kneels before a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Flowers hang outside the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Flowers hang outside the firehouse of two Boston firefighters who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
A man (L) stands in front of a make shift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, while firefighters (R) stand inside their firehouse in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor more
A man (L) stands in front of a make shift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, while firefighters (R) stand inside their firehouse in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
A woman wearing a "Boston Strong" t-shirt brings flowers to a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor more
A woman wearing a "Boston Strong" t-shirt brings flowers to a makeshift memorial for two Boston firefighters, who died fighting a fire in a Back Bay apartment building, in front of their fire house in Boston, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Smoke rises from across the Charles River above buildings on Beacon Street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood as firefighters battle a fatal nine-alarm blaze in Boston, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg
Smoke rises from across the Charles River above buildings on Beacon Street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood as firefighters battle a fatal nine-alarm blaze in Boston, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg
Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Firefighters mop up after battling a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Firefighters mop up after battling a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Firefighters tend to an injured person as they battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Firefighters tend to an injured person as they battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department via Twitter
Next Slideshows
The President and the Pope
Obama meets Pope Francis at the Vatican.
Most Facebook fans
Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?
Most risky cities
The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.
Last winter blast?
Mother Nature drops a so-called "bombogenesis" storm on the Atlantic seaboard.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.