Pictures | Fri Oct 23, 2015 | 1:40pm EDT

Deadly bus crash in France

An aerial view of the site where a coach (R) carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (L) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. At least 41 people on a bus carrying elderly day-trippers were killed early on Friday when the bus hit a truck head-on and caught fire, in France's worst road crash in more than 30 years. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Rescue workers carry a injured person on a stretcher during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (hidden by trees) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A woman reacts as she walk past French gendarmes in Puisseguin, France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
People comfort each other as they walk in the street in Puisseguin, France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (hidden by trees) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Rescue workers transport an injured person on a stretcher during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
People embrace as they comfort each other as they stand outside an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
French gendarmes secure the access to an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
