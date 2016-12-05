Edition:
Pictures | Mon Dec 5, 2016 | 11:00am EST

Deadly California warehouse fire

Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
1 / 16
Rachel Saxer (L) embraces friend La Tron at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
2 / 16
A mourner stands at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
3 / 16
A note is seen at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
4 / 16
A coroner's truck is seen outside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
5 / 16
Teenagers gather to pay their respect at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
6 / 16
A teenager leaves a note at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
7 / 16
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
8 / 16
A mourner kneels as she looks at the makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
9 / 16
A woman prays at the makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
10 / 16
A firefighter works inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
11 / 16
Artist materials are seen piled outside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
12 / 16
Flowers line a barricade at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
13 / 16
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
14 / 16
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
15 / 16
Smoke pours from a warehouse, which caught fire during a dance party in Oakland, California. Seung Lee/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
16 / 16
