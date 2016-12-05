Deadly California warehouse fire
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rachel Saxer (L) embraces friend La Tron at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A mourner stands at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A note is seen at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A coroner's truck is seen outside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Teenagers gather to pay their respect at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A teenager leaves a note at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A mourner kneels as she looks at the makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman prays at the makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter works inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Artist materials are seen piled outside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flowers line a barricade at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Smoke pours from a warehouse, which caught fire during a dance party in Oakland, California. Seung Lee/Handout via Reuters
Next Slideshows
The White Helmets of Syria
Volunteers of Syria's civil defense teams are often first on the scene to the chaos of civil war.
Most popular Instagram photos
Our top 30 Instagram posts to mark the Reuters account reaching one million followers.
Pictures of the year: Environment
The world's varied landscapes in our top environment pictures of the year.
Inside government-controlled Aleppo
A ground and air campaign by Syrian government forces and their Russian and Lebanese allies has left 250,000 civilians with rapidly dwindling food and medical...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.