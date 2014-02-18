Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 18, 2014 | 8:25am EST

Deadly clashes in Bangkok

<p>Thai police officers react after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai police officers react after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Thai police officers react after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
1 / 25
<p>Thai riot police officers assist a colleague after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai riot police officers assist a colleague after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Thai riot police officers assist a colleague after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
2 / 25
<p>A policeman aims his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A policeman aims his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A policeman aims his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 25
<p>Citizens take cover as shots are fired during clashes between anti-government protesters and the police near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Citizens take cover as shots are fired during clashes between anti-government protesters and the police near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Citizens take cover as shots are fired during clashes between anti-government protesters and the police near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester faces a line of riot police officers ready to enter the protesters' encampment near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester faces a line of riot police officers ready to enter the protesters' encampment near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

An anti-government protester faces a line of riot police officers ready to enter the protesters' encampment near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 25
<p>A Thai policeman flees after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai policeman flees after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A Thai policeman flees after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
6 / 25
<p>An injured Thai policeman is treated on the ground near the scene of an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An injured Thai policeman is treated on the ground near the scene of an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

An injured Thai policeman is treated on the ground near the scene of an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
7 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters and other civilians take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Anti-government protesters and other civilians take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Anti-government protesters and other civilians take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 25
<p>Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Anti-government protesters take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Anti-government protesters take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester stands on a damaged police vehicle as he waves a Thai national flag after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An anti-government protester stands on a damaged police vehicle as he waves a Thai national flag after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

An anti-government protester stands on a damaged police vehicle as he waves a Thai national flag after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
11 / 25
<p>Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters react after a gun fires during clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Anti-government protesters react after a gun fires during clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Anti-government protesters react after a gun fires during clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
13 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters react during clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)</p>

Anti-government protesters react during clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Anti-government protesters react during clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

Close
14 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester takes pictures of shotgun cartridges placed onto a board used to transport wounded people during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester takes pictures of shotgun cartridges placed onto a board used to transport wounded people during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

An anti-government protester takes pictures of shotgun cartridges placed onto a board used to transport wounded people during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester pushes policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester pushes policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

An anti-government protester pushes policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters lift a police car after clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Anti-government protesters lift a police car after clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Anti-government protesters lift a police car after clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
17 / 25
<p>A person looks through the window onto the street where police and anti-government protesters clash near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A person looks through the window onto the street where police and anti-government protesters clash near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A person looks through the window onto the street where police and anti-government protesters clash near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 25
<p>Policemen take cover as shots are fired during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Policemen take cover as shots are fired during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Policemen take cover as shots are fired during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 25
<p>A Thai police officer aim his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai police officer aim his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A Thai police officer aim his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
20 / 25
<p>Thai riot police officers take a rest during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai riot police officers take a rest during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Thai riot police officers take a rest during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 25
<p>Police hold their weapons ready as they pull back during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Police hold their weapons ready as they pull back during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Police hold their weapons ready as they pull back during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
22 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters drive a forklift to lift a car after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Anti-government protesters drive a forklift to lift a car after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Anti-government protesters drive a forklift to lift a car after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
23 / 25
<p>Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester pushes a line of policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester pushes a line of policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

An anti-government protester pushes a line of policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
River Thames bursts its banks

River Thames bursts its banks

Next Slideshows

River Thames bursts its banks

River Thames bursts its banks

With the River Thames still rising and more rain forecast, things may get worse before they get better for residents west of London.

Feb 17 2014
Manhunt for wildcat gold miners

Manhunt for wildcat gold miners

The Munduruku tribe in the Amazon searches for and expels illegal gold miners encroaching on their land.

Feb 17 2014
Mount Kelud erupts

Mount Kelud erupts

A volcano erupted on the Indonesian island of Java, sending a huge plume of ash and sand into the air.

Feb 17 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 9

Best of Sochi - Day 9

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast