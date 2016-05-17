Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 17, 2016 | 1:40pm EDT

Deadly day in Baghdad

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
1 / 15
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
2 / 15
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
3 / 15
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

A member of Iraqi security forces inspects the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
4 / 15
Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
5 / 15
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
6 / 15
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
7 / 15
People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
8 / 15
Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
9 / 15
People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
10 / 15
Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
11 / 15
People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
12 / 15
Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
13 / 15
People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
14 / 15
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Echoes of the Cultural Revolution

Echoes of the Cultural Revolution

Next Slideshows

Echoes of the Cultural Revolution

Echoes of the Cultural Revolution

Red Guards, slogans, Mao and turmoil: the Cultural Revolution reverberates in China, 50 years later.

May 16 2016
Brazil: The rainbow nation

Brazil: The rainbow nation

The interim government of Brazil is white, male and mostly old, in contrast to the ethnically diverse country that is often referred to as the rainbow nation.

May 16 2016
Kenya protests turn violent

Kenya protests turn violent

Kenyan police fired tear gas at stone-throwing protesters during a demonstration in the center of Nairobi against an electoral oversight body which the...

May 16 2016
Trudeau visits Fort McMurray

Trudeau visits Fort McMurray

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the devastation in Fort McMurray after wildfires tore through the area.

May 13 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast