Pictures | Fri Aug 7, 2015 | 10:35pm EDT

Deadly day in Kabul

Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide truck bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. A suicide bomber killed dozens of cadets at a Kabul police academy and insurgents struck an area near a U.S. special forces base on Friday in a wave of attacks in the Afghan capital that began with a huge early morning truck bomb explosion. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide truck bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide truck bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. A suicide bomber killed dozens of cadets at a Kabul police academy and insurgents struck an area near a U.S. special forces base on Friday in a wave of attacks in the Afghan capital that began with a huge early morning truck bomb explosion. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A woman cries at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The attacks came just over a week after the Taliban announced a new leader and appeared to dash any hope of a swift return to peace talks between the insurgent movement and the government of President Ashraf Ghani. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A woman cries at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A woman cries at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The attacks came just over a week after the Taliban announced a new leader and appeared to dash any hope of a swift return to peace talks between the insurgent movement and the government of President Ashraf Ghani. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on the police academy, in which security sources said at least 50 or 60 people had been killed or wounded. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on the police academy, in which security sources said at least 50 or 60 people had been killed or wounded. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National Army soldiers watch as an excavator works at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015. "The bomber was wearing a police uniform and detonated his explosives among students who had just returned from a break," a police official said. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan National Army soldiers watch as an excavator works at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Afghan National Army soldiers watch as an excavator works at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015. "The bomber was wearing a police uniform and detonated his explosives among students who had just returned from a break," a police official said. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Shortly afterwards, two explosions hit an area north of Kabul airport close to a U.S. special forces base and insurgent fighters followed up with gunfire, with fighting continuing into the early hours of the morning. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Shortly afterwards, two explosions hit an area north of Kabul airport close to a U.S. special forces base and insurgent fighters followed up with gunfire, with fighting continuing into the early hours of the morning. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Men sit amid debris of their properties at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015. Details were still unclear but the explosions took place near several potential targets, including a counternarcotics police camp near a base for U.S. security contractors and a U.S. special forces base known as Camp Integrity. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Men sit amid debris of their properties at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Men sit amid debris of their properties at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015. Details were still unclear but the explosions took place near several potential targets, including a counternarcotics police camp near a base for U.S. security contractors and a U.S. special forces base known as Camp Integrity. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. "Anti-government elements launched a complex attack against Camp Integrity, initiated with a vehicle-borne bomb and followed by small arms fire and further explosions," one Western security source said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. "Anti-government elements launched a complex attack against Camp Integrity, initiated with a vehicle-borne bomb and followed by small arms fire and further explosions," one Western security source said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan residents remove broken glass from their home and shops, caused by a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Shortly after the explosions, military jets roared over the center of Kabul and helicopters flew overhead as the fighting continued. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan residents remove broken glass from their home and shops, caused by a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Afghan residents remove broken glass from their home and shops, caused by a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Shortly after the explosions, military jets roared over the center of Kabul and helicopters flew overhead as the fighting continued. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National Army soldiers stand next to a fence erected after the compound wall collapsed at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015. The evening attacks came less than 24 hours after a huge truck bomb exploded near an army compound in a residential area of Kabul, killing at least 15 people and wounding 248. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan National Army soldiers stand next to a fence erected after the compound wall collapsed at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Afghan National Army soldiers stand next to a fence erected after the compound wall collapsed at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015. The evening attacks came less than 24 hours after a huge truck bomb exploded near an army compound in a residential area of Kabul, killing at least 15 people and wounding 248. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at the site of a truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Unlike the attack on the police station, the Taliban did not claim responsibility for the truck bombing, which caused mainly civilian casualties, killing and wounding people in their sleep and wrecking shops and homes. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at the site of a truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at the site of a truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Unlike the attack on the police station, the Taliban did not claim responsibility for the truck bombing, which caused mainly civilian casualties, killing and wounding people in their sleep and wrecking shops and homes. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men look at damages to their properties after a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. "Last night's attack was a cowardly terrorist attack against civilians," presidential spokesman Sayed Zafar Hashemi told reporters. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Men look at damages to their properties after a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Men look at damages to their properties after a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. "Last night's attack was a cowardly terrorist attack against civilians," presidential spokesman Sayed Zafar Hashemi told reporters. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man is carried out of a hospital after receiving treatment following a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The bombings were the first in Kabul since Mullah Akhtar Mansour took charge of the Taliban last week, and followed a rare truck bomb attack in an eastern province on Thursday. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man is carried out of a hospital after receiving treatment following a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
An Afghan man is carried out of a hospital after receiving treatment following a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The bombings were the first in Kabul since Mullah Akhtar Mansour took charge of the Taliban last week, and followed a rare truck bomb attack in an eastern province on Thursday. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan policeman stands guard at the site of a suicide truck bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The compound targeted on Friday morning was used by Afghan intelligence officials, said a Western security source who declined to be identified, because the topic is a sensitive one. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan policeman stands guard at the site of a suicide truck bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
An Afghan policeman stands guard at the site of a suicide truck bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The compound targeted on Friday morning was used by Afghan intelligence officials, said a Western security source who declined to be identified, because the topic is a sensitive one. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The truck bomb left a hole 10 meters (33 ft) deep in the heavily populated Shah Shadid district, shattering windows and damaging cars and reducing some buildings to rubble, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The truck bomb left a hole 10 meters (33 ft) deep in the heavily populated Shah Shadid district, shattering windows and damaging cars and reducing some buildings to rubble, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The blast was an unusually powerful one in a city often targeted by the Taliban and other militants seeking to destabilize the troubled unity government led by Ghani. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The blast was an unusually powerful one in a city often targeted by the Taliban and other militants seeking to destabilize the troubled unity government led by Ghani. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Security personnel keep watch at the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Smaller bombs or suicide attacks are a weekly occurrence in the heavily fortified capital, but large truck bombs are rare. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Security personnel keep watch at the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Smaller bombs or suicide attacks are a weekly occurrence in the heavily fortified capital, but large truck bombs are rare. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Security personnel keep watch at the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Smaller bombs or suicide attacks are a weekly occurrence in the heavily fortified capital, but large truck bombs are rare. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan men stand next to damaged shops near the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. An official at the Emergency Hospital in Kabul said it had been flooded with almost 100 patients, including many women and children, seeking treatment for minor wounds caused by debris. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan men stand next to damaged shops near the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Afghan men stand next to damaged shops near the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. An official at the Emergency Hospital in Kabul said it had been flooded with almost 100 patients, including many women and children, seeking treatment for minor wounds caused by debris. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan men receive treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The Afghan war between the foreign-backed government and the Taliban has intensified since the NATO combat mission ended last year and most foreign troops were withdrawn. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men receive treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Afghan men receive treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The Afghan war between the foreign-backed government and the Taliban has intensified since the NATO combat mission ended last year and most foreign troops were withdrawn. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man stands next to his damaged shop near the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul August 7, 2015. Afghan security forces have been battling the Taliban with only limited support from coalition forces this year. About 4,000 soldiers and police are lost each month to casualties and desertions, the U.S. general in command has said. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan man stands next to his damaged shop near the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
An Afghan man stands next to his damaged shop near the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul August 7, 2015. Afghan security forces have been battling the Taliban with only limited support from coalition forces this year. About 4,000 soldiers and police are lost each month to casualties and desertions, the U.S. general in command has said. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Efforts to restart the peace process with the Taliban have stalled since the movement's reclusive founder Mullah Mohammad Omar was revealed last week to have died two years ago. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Policemen keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Policemen keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Efforts to restart the peace process with the Taliban have stalled since the movement's reclusive founder Mullah Mohammad Omar was revealed last week to have died two years ago. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
