Deadly day in Kabul

An Afghan man stands next to his damaged shop near the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul August 7, 2015. Afghan security forces have been battling the Taliban with only limited support from coalition forces this year. About 4,000 soldiers and...more

An Afghan man stands next to his damaged shop near the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul August 7, 2015. Afghan security forces have been battling the Taliban with only limited support from coalition forces this year. About 4,000 soldiers and police are lost each month to casualties and desertions, the U.S. general in command has said. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close