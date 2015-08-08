Deadly day in Kabul
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide truck bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. A suicide bomber killed dozens of cadets at a Kabul police academy and insurgents struck an area near a U.S. special forces base on Friday in a...more
A woman cries at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The attacks came just over a week after the Taliban announced a new leader and appeared to dash any hope of a swift return to peace talks between the insurgent...more
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on the police academy, in which security sources said at least 50...more
Afghan National Army soldiers watch as an excavator works at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015. "The bomber was wearing a police uniform and detonated his explosives among students who had just returned from a break," a police...more
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Shortly afterwards, two explosions hit an area north of Kabul airport close to a U.S. special forces base and insurgent fighters...more
Men sit amid debris of their properties at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015. Details were still unclear but the explosions took place near several potential targets, including a counternarcotics police camp near a base for U.S....more
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. "Anti-government elements launched a complex attack against Camp Integrity, initiated with a vehicle-borne bomb and followed by small arms fire and...more
Afghan residents remove broken glass from their home and shops, caused by a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Shortly after the explosions, military jets roared over the center of Kabul and helicopters flew overhead as...more
Afghan National Army soldiers stand next to a fence erected after the compound wall collapsed at the site a truck bomb blast in Kabul, August 7, 2015. The evening attacks came less than 24 hours after a huge truck bomb exploded near an army compound...more
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at the site of a truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Unlike the attack on the police station, the Taliban did not claim responsibility for the truck bombing, which caused mainly civilian...more
Men look at damages to their properties after a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. "Last night's attack was a cowardly terrorist attack against civilians," presidential spokesman Sayed Zafar Hashemi told reporters. REUTERS/Ahmad...more
An Afghan man is carried out of a hospital after receiving treatment following a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The bombings were the first in Kabul since Mullah Akhtar Mansour took charge of the Taliban last week,...more
An Afghan policeman stands guard at the site of a suicide truck bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The compound targeted on Friday morning was used by Afghan intelligence officials, said a Western security source who declined to be...more
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The truck bomb left a hole 10 meters (33 ft) deep in the heavily populated Shah Shadid district, shattering windows and damaging cars and reducing...more
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The blast was an unusually powerful one in a city often targeted by the Taliban and other militants seeking to destabilize the...more
Security personnel keep watch at the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Smaller bombs or suicide attacks are a weekly occurrence in the heavily fortified capital, but large truck bombs are rare. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan men stand next to damaged shops near the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. An official at the Emergency Hospital in Kabul said it had been flooded with almost 100 patients, including many women and children,...more
Afghan men receive treatment at a hospital after a suicide truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The Afghan war between the foreign-backed government and the Taliban has intensified since the NATO combat mission ended last year and...more
An Afghan man stands next to his damaged shop near the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul August 7, 2015. Afghan security forces have been battling the Taliban with only limited support from coalition forces this year. About 4,000 soldiers and...more
Policemen keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. Efforts to restart the peace process with the Taliban have stalled since the movement's reclusive founder Mullah Mohammad Omar was revealed last week to have...more
