Pictures | Thu Jul 6, 2017 | 10:55am EDT

Deadly deluge in Japan

A damaged car is seen at an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Local residents look at houses damaged by a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Firefighters conduct rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. Defense Ministry of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

An area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain is seen in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident is rescued by members of the Japan Self-Defense Force after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. Defense Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS

A car damaged by a swollen river is seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A firefighter conducts rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Evacuees rest at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents walk in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident is seen at an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An evacuee uses a mobile phone at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. The sign reads 'Shelter'. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man takes a photo of a road damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident walks in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Cars damaged by swollen river are seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An evacuee takes a rest in Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center In Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman is seen at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident reacts as she cleans her house damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident walks at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents react in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A damaged area after heavy rain is pictured in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

