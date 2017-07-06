Deadly deluge in Japan
A damaged car is seen at an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents look at houses damaged by a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Firefighters conduct rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. Defense Ministry of Japan/Handout via REUTERS
An area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain is seen in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident is rescued by members of the Japan Self-Defense Force after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. Defense Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS
A car damaged by a swollen river is seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A firefighter conducts rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Evacuees rest at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents walk in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident is seen at an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An evacuee uses a mobile phone at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. The sign reads 'Shelter'. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man takes a photo of a road damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident walks in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Cars damaged by swollen river are seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An evacuee takes a rest in Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center In Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman is seen at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident reacts as she cleans her house damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident walks at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents react in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A damaged area after heavy rain is pictured in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
