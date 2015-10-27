Deadly earthquake hits Afghanistan
A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Men look for their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Children stand by their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Army soldiers load tents onto a helicopter, which will be distributed to earthquake stricken areas, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A man clears rubble from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Fayzabad capital of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man clears rubble from his house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man carries an injured girl to a military helicopter after an earthquake in Taloqan, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan men carry a coffin of an earthquake victim for burial in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man rides his bicycle next to damaged structures, after an earthquake in Ghazni, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man with his belongings walks past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
Rescue workers carry a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People stand on a road divider after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Residents search for belongings in the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Rescue workers move a girl at a hospital, who was injured after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Vehicles jam the road after a flyover was briefly closed to vehicular traffic for precautionary measures following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Rescue workers move a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Residents gather to clear a path by removing rubble from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
A man carries a boy, who was injured in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Residents walk past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
A rescue worker carries a child who was injured during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Next Slideshows
The Best of Boris
London Mayor Boris Johnson at his finest.
Migrant road through Slovenia
Over the past 10 days more than 76,000 migrants have arrived in Slovenia from Croatia as part of a wave heading further north to Austria and Germany.
Russia's bombing campaign in Syria
Images from the Russian bombing campaign in Syria.
Landmarks go blue
Landmarks are lit up blue as part of a United Nations global event to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN's founding.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.