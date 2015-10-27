Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 27, 2015 | 4:21pm EDT

Deadly earthquake hits Afghanistan

A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
1 / 24
Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 24
Men look for their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Men look for their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Men look for their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 24
Children stand by their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Children stand by their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Children stand by their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 24
Army soldiers load tents onto a helicopter, which will be distributed to earthquake stricken areas, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Army soldiers load tents onto a helicopter, which will be distributed to earthquake stricken areas, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Army soldiers load tents onto a helicopter, which will be distributed to earthquake stricken areas, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
5 / 24
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
6 / 24
A man clears rubble from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Fayzabad capital of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man clears rubble from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Fayzabad capital of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man clears rubble from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Fayzabad capital of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
A man clears rubble from his house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

A man clears rubble from his house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A man clears rubble from his house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
8 / 24
A man carries an injured girl to a military helicopter after an earthquake in Taloqan, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man carries an injured girl to a military helicopter after an earthquake in Taloqan, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A man carries an injured girl to a military helicopter after an earthquake in Taloqan, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 24
Afghan men carry a coffin of an earthquake victim for burial in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan men carry a coffin of an earthquake victim for burial in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Afghan men carry a coffin of an earthquake victim for burial in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
10 / 24
A man rides his bicycle next to damaged structures, after an earthquake in Ghazni, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man rides his bicycle next to damaged structures, after an earthquake in Ghazni, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man rides his bicycle next to damaged structures, after an earthquake in Ghazni, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
A man with his belongings walks past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

A man with his belongings walks past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man with his belongings walks past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
Close
12 / 24
Rescue workers carry a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Rescue workers carry a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers carry a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
13 / 24
People stand on a road divider after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People stand on a road divider after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
People stand on a road divider after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
14 / 24
Residents search for belongings in the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Residents search for belongings in the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Residents search for belongings in the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
15 / 24
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
16 / 24
Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
17 / 24
Rescue workers move a girl at a hospital, who was injured after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Rescue workers move a girl at a hospital, who was injured after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers move a girl at a hospital, who was injured after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
18 / 24
Vehicles jam the road after a flyover was briefly closed to vehicular traffic for precautionary measures following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Vehicles jam the road after a flyover was briefly closed to vehicular traffic for precautionary measures following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Vehicles jam the road after a flyover was briefly closed to vehicular traffic for precautionary measures following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
19 / 24
Rescue workers move a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Rescue workers move a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers move a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
20 / 24
Residents gather to clear a path by removing rubble from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Residents gather to clear a path by removing rubble from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Residents gather to clear a path by removing rubble from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
Close
21 / 24
A man carries a boy, who was injured in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

A man carries a boy, who was injured in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man carries a boy, who was injured in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Close
22 / 24
Residents walk past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Residents walk past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Residents walk past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
Close
23 / 24
A rescue worker carries a child who was injured during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

A rescue worker carries a child who was injured during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A rescue worker carries a child who was injured during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
The Best of Boris

The Best of Boris

Next Slideshows

The Best of Boris

The Best of Boris

London Mayor Boris Johnson at his finest.

Oct 27 2015
Migrant road through Slovenia

Migrant road through Slovenia

Over the past 10 days more than 76,000 migrants have arrived in Slovenia from Croatia as part of a wave heading further north to Austria and Germany.

Oct 26 2015
Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

Images from the Russian bombing campaign in Syria.

Oct 26 2015
Landmarks go blue

Landmarks go blue

Landmarks are lit up blue as part of a United Nations global event to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN's founding.

Oct 26 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast