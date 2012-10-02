Deadly ferry collision
Firemen move a body after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A survivor is taken onto shore by rescuers after a collision involving two vessels in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Two survivors, accompanied by rescuers, are taken onto shore after a collision involving two vessels in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A covered body lies on a rescue boat, after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A relative of a victim of a fatal ferry collision pays her respects by throwing paper money into the waters off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Relatives of victims in a fatal ferry collision pay their respects by throwing paper money into the waters off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A worker checks on the ferry which sank earlier after colliding with another ferry off Hong Kong's Lamma Island October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Damage is seen on a ferry berthed at Lamma Island in Hong Kong in this photograph taken through a window, October 2, 2012 . REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Relatives of the victims of a ferry collision burn incense as they pay their respects in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
