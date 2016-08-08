Edition:
Deadly flash floods hit Macedonia

A man cleans up after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man cleans up after heavy floods in Stajkovce near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man cleans notes of cash after heavy floods in Stajkovce near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man cleans up after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of muddied plates and utensils are seen in a house after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman cleans up after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog is seen at a yard after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A couple walks past a window of a house after heavy floods in Stajkovce near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of debris after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man with tractor cleans the mud on the highway after heavy floods in Cento near Skopje, Macedonia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman cleans up after heavy floods in Stajkovce near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People clean up after heavy floods in Cento near Skopje, Macedonia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a wrecked car after heavy floods in Cento near Skopje, Macedonia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man shows the damage after heavy floods in Cento near Skopje, Macedonia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People clean up wrecked car after heavy floods in Cento near Skopje, Macedonia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A wrecked car is seen after heavy floods in Cento near Skopje, Macedonia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl fills bottle with drinking water after heavy floods in Cento near Skopje, Macedonia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks next to wrecked car after heavy floods in Cento near Skopje, Macedonia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks on the street after heavy floods in Cento near Skopje, Macedonia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on the streets after heavy floods in Cento near Skopje, Macedonia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maja Zlatevska

