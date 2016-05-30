Deadly flooding in Germany
A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker clears flood damage at Intersport Schoell sporting goods store in the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend near Stuttgart, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People inspect the damage caused by floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man looks at the damage caused by floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An interior of a car damaged by the floods is pictured in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Children walk over stones and debris brought by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man cuts a fallen tree in front of damaged cars after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A drowned graveyard is pictured after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cars lie amongst debris following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A damaged car and debris are pictured after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An elderly man carries his dog amid debris after the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view of the damage following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man clears up debris following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A mud-covered floor and damaged goods are pictured at Intersport Schoell sporting goods store after floods in the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend near Stuttgart, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A ruined restaurant is pictured after the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A rescuer walks amid debris and damaged cars after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
