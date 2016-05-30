Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 30, 2016 | 10:21am EDT

Deadly flooding in Germany

A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 20
A worker clears flood damage at Intersport Schoell sporting goods store in the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend near Stuttgart, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A worker clears flood damage at Intersport Schoell sporting goods store in the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend near Stuttgart, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A worker clears flood damage at Intersport Schoell sporting goods store in the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend near Stuttgart, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
2 / 20
People inspect the damage caused by floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People inspect the damage caused by floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
People inspect the damage caused by floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 20
A man looks at the damage caused by floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man looks at the damage caused by floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A man looks at the damage caused by floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 20
An interior of a car damaged by the floods is pictured in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An interior of a car damaged by the floods is pictured in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
An interior of a car damaged by the floods is pictured in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 20
Children walk over stones and debris brought by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Children walk over stones and debris brought by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Children walk over stones and debris brought by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 20
A man cuts a fallen tree in front of damaged cars after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man cuts a fallen tree in front of damaged cars after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A man cuts a fallen tree in front of damaged cars after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 20
People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 20
A drowned graveyard is pictured after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A drowned graveyard is pictured after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A drowned graveyard is pictured after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 20
Cars lie amongst debris following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Cars lie amongst debris following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Cars lie amongst debris following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 20
A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 20
A damaged car and debris are pictured after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A damaged car and debris are pictured after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A damaged car and debris are pictured after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 20
An elderly man carries his dog amid debris after the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An elderly man carries his dog amid debris after the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
An elderly man carries his dog amid debris after the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 20
General view of the damage following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

General view of the damage following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
General view of the damage following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 20
A man clears up debris following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man clears up debris following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A man clears up debris following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 20
A mud-covered floor and damaged goods are pictured at Intersport Schoell sporting goods store after floods in the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend near Stuttgart, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A mud-covered floor and damaged goods are pictured at Intersport Schoell sporting goods store after floods in the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend near Stuttgart, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A mud-covered floor and damaged goods are pictured at Intersport Schoell sporting goods store after floods in the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend near Stuttgart, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
16 / 20
People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 20
People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 20
A ruined restaurant is pictured after the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A ruined restaurant is pictured after the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A ruined restaurant is pictured after the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 20
A rescuer walks amid debris and damaged cars after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A rescuer walks amid debris and damaged cars after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A rescuer walks amid debris and damaged cars after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Next Slideshows

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

May 27 2016
Protesting Trump

Protesting Trump

Protests follow Donald Trump as he campaigns for the presidency.

May 27 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 27 2016
Obama's historic Hiroshima visit

Obama's historic Hiroshima visit

Barack Obama became the first incumbent U.S. president to visit Hiroshima, in a gesture Tokyo and Washington hope will showcase their alliance and reinvigorate...

May 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast