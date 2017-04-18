Edition:
Pictures | Tue Apr 18, 2017 | 8:46am EDT

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

A man removes wooden door at his damaged house after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A man carries his belongings from his damaged house after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses, in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A police officer inspects a damaged house for victims during a rescue mission after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Members of the military wait until another rescue team recovers a dead victim. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Family members of victims react during a rescue mission after a garbage dump collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man opens a bag next to military officers after a garbage dump collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan crime police officers take pictures of the garbage dump. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Members of the military carry a victim. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A white flag is seen on top of the garbage dump during a rescue mission. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A photograph of a baby is seen on a cracked wall in a damaged house. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A damaged house after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Members of the military work during a rescue mission after a garbage dump collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People walk past damaged houses. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A member of the military inspects a damaged house. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

