Deadly Hoboken train crash
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Chris Lantero via REUTERS
A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of David Richman via REUTERS
A New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station is seen in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of David Richman via REUTERS
A New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station is seen in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Kaitlin McCabe via REUTERS
Hoboken police officers look over the scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station is seen in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS
A man holds his heads as he walks through the station after a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS
Lower Manhattan and emergency vehicles are seen in an aerial picture outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hoboken police officers look over the scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Emergency vehicles are seen in an aerial view outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) arrive for a press conference. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Emergency vehicles are seen in an aerial view outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency vehicles are seen after a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS
Rescue crews and police gather at the waiting room of the Hoboken train station, where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Emergency workers are seen in an aerial view outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Hoboken, New Jersey train station, scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, is pictured in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rescue crews and police gather at the Hoboken train station. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
El Cajon protests after police shooting
Protesters confront officers in riot gear after a fatal police shooting in Southern California.
Will and Kate visit Canada
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Canada with their children.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Typhoon Megi strikes
Deadly Typhoon Megi causes landslides in China after slamming into Taiwan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.