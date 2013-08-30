Deadly Honduran landslide
A man places a Spiderman towel over a casket during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Men shovel earth on the graves of six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People pray and chant during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Men hold crosses during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A boy jumps over crosses during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People follow a funeral procession for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Women cry over a coffin before the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman leans on an open casket while being comforted by others during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Men lower a casket into a grave during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People hold crosses while standing next to coffins during a funeral for six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A boy stands near a coffin on the back of a pick up truck in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People look at a house damaged by a landslide, where six children were killed, in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Children stand near coffins during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People stand around a coffin during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A child's sandal lies in the mud after a landslide killed six children in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
