Fri Aug 30, 2013

Deadly Honduran landslide

<p>A man places a Spiderman towel over a casket during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Men shovel earth on the graves of six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>People pray and chant during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Men hold crosses during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>A boy jumps over crosses during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>People follow a funeral procession for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Women cry over a coffin before the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>A woman leans on an open casket while being comforted by others during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Men lower a casket into a grave during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>People hold crosses while standing next to coffins during a funeral for six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>A boy stands near a coffin on the back of a pick up truck in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>People look at a house damaged by a landslide, where six children were killed, in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Children stand near coffins during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>People stand around a coffin during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>A child's sandal lies in the mud after a landslide killed six children in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

