Deadly house explosion in the Bronx

Investigators stand amidst debris of a home that was destroyed by an explosion. Michael Fahy was directing operations, including evacuating nearby buildings, when he was struck in the head and elsewhere by the debris, the commissioner said. Police...more

Investigators stand amidst debris of a home that was destroyed by an explosion. Michael Fahy was directing operations, including evacuating nearby buildings, when he was struck in the head and elsewhere by the debris, the commissioner said. Police rushed the battalion chief to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. All of the victims were injured while in the street, Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close