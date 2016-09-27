Deadly house explosion in the Bronx
A New York City firefighter walks through debris after an explosion ripped through a home in the Bronx, New York September 27, 2016. An explosion at a home in the New York City borough on Tuesday killed a battalion chief, the city's highest ranking...more
A New York Police Department officer looks at the blood on the ground where medical aid was rendered to a victim at the scene. Michael Fahy, a 17-year veteran of the fire department, died after he was struck in the head by building debris sent flying...more
Investigators stand near a home that was destroyed by an explosion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Debris of a home that was destroyed by an explosion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
FDNY Battalion Chief Michael J. Fahy, who died in the explosion, is seen in an undated picture released by the New York City Fire Department. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Fahy, whose father was a fire battalion chief with the city and a...more
A man stands on a roof and takes photos of a home that was destroyed. The blast just after 7 a.m. EDT also injured 20 people, including nine firefighters and six police officers, many of whom were transported to the hospital, fire officials said....more
Officials walk into the home next door of a home that was destroyed by an explosion. Without elaborating, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said detectives were investigating reports of a marijuana "grow home" in the area. Firefighters investigated...more
Investigators stand amidst debris of a home that was destroyed by an explosion. Michael Fahy was directing operations, including evacuating nearby buildings, when he was struck in the head and elsewhere by the debris, the commissioner said. Police...more
A New York Fire Department official stands guard near a home that was destroyed by an explosion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand in an alley near a home that was destroyed by an explosion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bystanders stand near a home that was destroyed by an explosion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An investigator stands amidst debris of a home that was destroyed by an explosion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
