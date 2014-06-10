Deadly Las Vegas ambush
Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Juvenile probation officers Katie Huncovsky and Patrick Kelso pay their respects at a memorial during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in front of CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A memorial is shown in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Larry Gold and his wife Deborah attend a community vigil for two slain Metro Police officers at CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Metro Police officer Harrison Porter prays with Ryan Rasmussen during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers at CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Metro Police dispatchers (L-R) Ashley Walter, Jennifer Pinjuv-Webb, and Kenna Scherado console each other in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve...more
Photos of Metro Police officers Igor Soldo (L), 31, and Alyn Beck, 41, are shown at a memorial in front of CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brenda Williams pays her respects at a memorial in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Metro Police officers are shown outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. A married couple who shot two Las Vegas police officers to death in a weekend pizza parlor ambush before killing a bystander and themselves in a nearby...more
Metro Police Officer Laura Meltzer posts photos of the two shooting suspects Jerad and Amanda Miller during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Metro Police officers are shown outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
A Metro Police officer wears a ribbon over his badge at Metro headquarters as police mourn for two slain officers in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Metro Police patrol cars are used to block off access to CiCi's Pizza after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Photos of slain Metro Police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo are displayed during a news conference at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Metro Police officers confer outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Clark County Sheriff Doug Gillespie takes questions during a news conference at Metro headquarters following the death of two officers and a citizen in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Metro Police officers stand outside a CiCi's Pizza shop after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Photos of shooting suspects Jerad and Amanda Miller are displayed during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Clark County Assistant Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
