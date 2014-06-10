Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 10, 2014 | 9:45am EDT

Deadly Las Vegas ambush

Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
1 / 19
Juvenile probation officers Katie Huncovsky and Patrick Kelso pay their respects at a memorial during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in front of CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Juvenile probation officers Katie Huncovsky and Patrick Kelso pay their respects at a memorial during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in front of CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Juvenile probation officers Katie Huncovsky and Patrick Kelso pay their respects at a memorial during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in front of CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 19
A memorial is shown in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A memorial is shown in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A memorial is shown in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 19
Larry Gold and his wife Deborah attend a community vigil for two slain Metro Police officers at CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Larry Gold and his wife Deborah attend a community vigil for two slain Metro Police officers at CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Larry Gold and his wife Deborah attend a community vigil for two slain Metro Police officers at CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
4 / 19
Metro Police officer Harrison Porter prays with Ryan Rasmussen during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers at CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Metro Police officer Harrison Porter prays with Ryan Rasmussen during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers at CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Metro Police officer Harrison Porter prays with Ryan Rasmussen during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers at CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
5 / 19
Metro Police dispatchers (L-R) Ashley Walter, Jennifer Pinjuv-Webb, and Kenna Scherado console each other in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Metro Police dispatchers (L-R) Ashley Walter, Jennifer Pinjuv-Webb, and Kenna Scherado console each other in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve...more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Metro Police dispatchers (L-R) Ashley Walter, Jennifer Pinjuv-Webb, and Kenna Scherado console each other in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
6 / 19
Photos of Metro Police officers Igor Soldo (L), 31, and Alyn Beck, 41, are shown at a memorial in front of CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Photos of Metro Police officers Igor Soldo (L), 31, and Alyn Beck, 41, are shown at a memorial in front of CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Photos of Metro Police officers Igor Soldo (L), 31, and Alyn Beck, 41, are shown at a memorial in front of CiCi's Pizza in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 19
Brenda Williams pays her respects at a memorial in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Brenda Williams pays her respects at a memorial in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Brenda Williams pays her respects at a memorial in front of CiCi's Pizza, where two Metro Police officers were killed, during a community vigil in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 19
Metro Police officers are shown outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. A married couple who shot two Las Vegas police officers to death in a weekend pizza parlor ambush before killing a bystander and themselves in a nearby Walmart harbored anti-government ideologies and are believed to have acted alone, authorities said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Metro Police officers are shown outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. A married couple who shot two Las Vegas police officers to death in a weekend pizza parlor ambush before killing a bystander and themselves in a nearby...more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Metro Police officers are shown outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. A married couple who shot two Las Vegas police officers to death in a weekend pizza parlor ambush before killing a bystander and themselves in a nearby Walmart harbored anti-government ideologies and are believed to have acted alone, authorities said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 19
Metro Police Officer Laura Meltzer posts photos of the two shooting suspects Jerad and Amanda Miller during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Metro Police Officer Laura Meltzer posts photos of the two shooting suspects Jerad and Amanda Miller during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Metro Police Officer Laura Meltzer posts photos of the two shooting suspects Jerad and Amanda Miller during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
10 / 19
Metro Police officers are shown outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Metro Police officers are shown outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Metro Police officers are shown outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
11 / 19
A Metro Police officer wears a ribbon over his badge at Metro headquarters as police mourn for two slain officers in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

A Metro Police officer wears a ribbon over his badge at Metro headquarters as police mourn for two slain officers in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A Metro Police officer wears a ribbon over his badge at Metro headquarters as police mourn for two slain officers in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 19
Metro Police patrol cars are used to block off access to CiCi's Pizza after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Metro Police patrol cars are used to block off access to CiCi's Pizza after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Metro Police patrol cars are used to block off access to CiCi's Pizza after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
13 / 19
Photos of slain Metro Police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo are displayed during a news conference at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Photos of slain Metro Police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo are displayed during a news conference at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Photos of slain Metro Police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo are displayed during a news conference at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
14 / 19
Metro Police officers confer outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Metro Police officers confer outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Metro Police officers confer outside a Walmart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
15 / 19
Clark County Sheriff Doug Gillespie takes questions during a news conference at Metro headquarters following the death of two officers and a citizen in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Clark County Sheriff Doug Gillespie takes questions during a news conference at Metro headquarters following the death of two officers and a citizen in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Clark County Sheriff Doug Gillespie takes questions during a news conference at Metro headquarters following the death of two officers and a citizen in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
16 / 19
Metro Police officers stand outside a CiCi's Pizza shop after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Metro Police officers stand outside a CiCi's Pizza shop after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Metro Police officers stand outside a CiCi's Pizza shop after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
17 / 19
Photos of shooting suspects Jerad and Amanda Miller are displayed during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Photos of shooting suspects Jerad and Amanda Miller are displayed during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Photos of shooting suspects Jerad and Amanda Miller are displayed during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
18 / 19
Clark County Assistant Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Clark County Assistant Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Clark County Assistant Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during a news conference at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Karachi airport attacked

Karachi airport attacked

Next Slideshows

Karachi airport attacked

Karachi airport attacked

Gunmen attack one of Pakistan's biggest airports.

Jun 10 2014
White House woops

White House woops

UConn women's basketball team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage at the White House.

Jun 09 2014
Battle for east Ukraine

Battle for east Ukraine

Our latest images from the standoff in eastern Ukraine.

Jun 09 2014
World Cup metro strike

World Cup metro strike

Sao Paulo's metro workers vote to stay off work even after a court declared the strike illegal, complicating preparations for the World Cup opening.

Jun 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast