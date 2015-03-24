Deadly mudslide in Peru

People remove mud and rocks from their house after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru, March 24, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid heavy rains, authorities said on...more

People remove mud and rocks from their house after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru, March 24, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid heavy rains, authorities said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

