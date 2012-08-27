Deadly refinery fire
A column of smoke rises as fuel storage tanks are seen on fire at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 27, 2012. A fire burned for a third day in two fuel storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery on Monday,...more
A column of smoke rises as fuel storage tanks are seen on fire at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 27, 2012. A fire burned for a third day in two fuel storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery on Monday, putting in doubt plans to quickly restart the facility after one of the worst accidents to hit the global oil industry for decades. REUTERS/Marife Cuauro
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez embraces a victim as he visits the Amuay refinery a day after an explosion in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez embraces a victim as he visits the Amuay refinery a day after an explosion in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
A destroyed car is seen among debris as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
A destroyed car is seen among debris as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Children watch a fire a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Children watch a fire a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
A column of smoke rises, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
A column of smoke rises, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Relatives of victims wait outside an emergency hospital in Maracaibo August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Relatives of victims wait outside an emergency hospital in Maracaibo August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
A family observes the fire in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
A family observes the fire in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Fire is seen after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Velasco
Fire is seen after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Velasco
Rescue workers carry a wounded victim of the explosion in Amuay as they arrive at an emergency hospital in Maracaibo August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Rescue workers carry a wounded victim of the explosion in Amuay as they arrive at an emergency hospital in Maracaibo August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Smoke rises after an explosion at Amuy oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Velasco
Smoke rises after an explosion at Amuy oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Velasco
People walk among debris as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
People walk among debris as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) talks to a victim as he visits the Amuay refinery a day after an explosion in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) talks to a victim as he visits the Amuay refinery a day after an explosion in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
A man stands amidst debris of a restaurant at the explosion site at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
A man stands amidst debris of a restaurant at the explosion site at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
A burnt car is seen in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Hector Silva
A burnt car is seen in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Hector Silva
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez greets victims as he visits the Amuay refinery a day after an explosion in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez greets victims as he visits the Amuay refinery a day after an explosion in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
A family is evacuated from their home as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Marife Cuauro
A family is evacuated from their home as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Marife Cuauro
Fire is seen in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Hector Silva
Fire is seen in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Hector Silva
A column of smoke rises after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Velasco
A column of smoke rises after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Velasco
An oil container is seen in flames in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery, in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sailu Urribarri
An oil container is seen in flames in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery, in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sailu Urribarri
Aerial view shows a column of smoke rising, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Teresa Maniglia/Handout
Aerial view shows a column of smoke rising, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Teresa Maniglia/Handout
Next Slideshows
Road to the RNC
Romney and Ryan get ready for Tampa.
Neil Armstrong: 1930 - 2012
A look back at the life and achievements of the first man to walk on the moon.
Wild weather in Guatemala
A mini tornado tears through the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, with strong winds lifting roofs and pulling trees.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.