Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Sep 24, 2016 | 9:46am EDT

Deadly shooting at Washington mall

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
1 / 9
Bellingham SWAT officers are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Bellingham SWAT officers are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Bellingham SWAT officers are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
2 / 9
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
3 / 9
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
4 / 9
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
5 / 9
Washington State Trooper Mark Francis speaks to the media at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Washington State Trooper Mark Francis speaks to the media at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Washington State Trooper Mark Francis speaks to the media at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
6 / 9
Authorities are shown at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are shown at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are shown at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
7 / 9
Authorities are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
8 / 9
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship

Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship

Next Slideshows

Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship

Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship

In an abrupt shift Ted Cruz endorsed Donald Trump saying he is the only candidate who can stop Democrat Hillary Clinton from winning the White House.

Sep 23 2016
I am a Syrian refugee

I am a Syrian refugee

The faces and experiences of those fleeing the violence in their homeland of Syria.

Sep 23 2016
The art of space

The art of space

Imagining the unknown regions of our universe.

Sep 23 2016
Philippines' deadly drug war

Philippines' deadly drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed about 3,000 people since he took office.

Sep 23 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast