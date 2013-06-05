Edition:
Wed Jun 5, 2013

Deadly slaughterhouse fire

<p>Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A view shows a burnt out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>Firefighters carry a burnt victim from a fire out of a site of a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>Relatives wait outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A man, who was injured in Monday's blaze in a poultry slaughterhouse, receives treatment in a hospital in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A victim's relative cries outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out on Monday in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A rescue worker disinfects the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A relative of a victim of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cries outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A woman cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A man receives treatment at a hospital after injured in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A girl cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>Relatives of victims wait to identify remains outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A relative prays as she waits outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

