Deadly spiral of Honduras

Forensic technicians wheel a stretcher with a body bag, containing the body of a young man who was shot by members of street gang Mara 18 for attempting to steal a motorcycle, at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 15, 2014. Honduras and Nicaragua are among the most impoverished in the Americas, but Honduras is also blighted with the world's highest murder rate, at 90.4 homicides per 100,000 people, according to the United Nations, while Nicaragua's rate is just 11.3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

