Deadly spiral of Honduras
Forensic technicians wheel a stretcher with a body bag, containing the body of a young man who was shot by members of street gang Mara 18 for attempting to steal a motorcycle, at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 15, 2014. Honduras and...more
Onlookers stand by as friends mourn for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Young men, who claim to be former members of a street gang, pose for photographs in the Hialeah neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A police officer holds his gun while patrolling in the 14 de Marzo neighborhood, which most people have left due to gang threats according to local media, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members carry a coffin with the body of an 18-year old man, who according to local media was a member of street gang Mara 18 who was shot dead by members of a rival gang, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A youth walks past plainclothes police officers who are standing guard as colleagues help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014....more
Police officers help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police officers help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police officers stand guard on a street while colleagues help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A police officer checks a man who was walking in the 14 de Marzo neighborhood, which most people have left due to gang threats according to local media, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People stand at a crime scene where a young man was shot dead amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic workers carry the dead body of a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members and friends hug while mourning for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Young men, who claim to be former members of a street gang, hang out at a soccer field in the Hialeah neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Two men play basketball at a basketball court built by the government in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Police officers stand near three boys and a mural of revolutionary leader Augusto Cesar Sandino, on a street in Managua, Nicaragua August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Children play in park after attending school in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man in a wheelchair plays with a ball at a basketball court built by the government in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Next Slideshows
Hurricane surf
Heavy and potentially dangerous surf from Hurricane Marie drew crowds of surfers and spectators to the California coast.
Militants seize Golan Heights crossing
Al Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front capture a border crossing from Syrian forces across the border from Israel.
Oil spill in Mexico
The San Juan river will take months to clean up after a Pemex pipeline ruptured when thieves attempted to tap into it.
Gaza celebrates ceasefire
Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.