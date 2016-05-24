Deadly start to Everest campaign
A porter carries goods at camp four at Everest, May 20, 2016. There have been three fatalities on the world's tallest mountain in as many days since climbing resumed after last year's avalanche tragedy at Base Camp. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via...more
Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, speaks with the media with a bruise on his face, at a hotel in Kathmandu Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Climbers walk towards camp four from camp three at Everest, May 19, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout
Australian climber Robert Gropel, husband of Maria Strydom, 34, who died while descending from the summit of Mount Everest, sits inside his hotel after being rescued from Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. Strydom died before reaching the...more
Climbers climb Khumbu Icefall using a ladder at Everest May 15, 2016. Hiking officials and climbing veterans say the deaths raise questions about the preparations and safety standards of some climbing operators, with cut-price local companies...more
Climbers cross a part of Khumbu Icefall using a ladder at Everest April 28, 2016. This year's Everest campaign has been hit by high winds on some days when climbers had been counting on the weather 'window' to open to make their summit bids before...more
Climbers descend from camp one to base camp at Mount Everest, May 21, 2016. Queues have formed on the final stretch to the summit, which is often secured by a single rope line, leading veterans to complain that slow and inexperienced climbers were...more
Chinese climber Liu Lei, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, gets a checkup inside an ambulance after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. "Many climbers without any experience crowd Everest every year,...more
A rescue helicopter prepares to land at base camp at Everest, May 23, 2016. Hiking officials blame the government, which charges $11,000 for each Everest permit, for failing to spend any money on safety measures. The government collected $3.1 million...more
A bruise on the hand of Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, is pictured as he speaks with the media at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Phurba Tenzing Sherpa (L), who says it's his 10th Everest summit, poses for a picture with Chinese climber Liu Lei after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Indian climber Ratnesh Panday, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, sits with frostbitten fingers inside the ambulance after being rescued from Mount Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Climbers ascend towards camp four from camp three to summit Everest May 19, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Bill Cosby in court
The comedian returns to a Pennsylvania courthouse for a sexual assault case, the only allegation that has led to criminal charges.
Women of the Israeli army
The role women play in the Israeli Defense Force.
War in a child's hands
Children play with the instruments of war.
The end of Idomeni
As Greece begins to relocate migrants from Idomeni, a look back at the four seasons in the camp on the Macedonia border.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.