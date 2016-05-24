Edition:
Deadly start to Everest campaign

A porter carries goods at camp four at Everest, May 20, 2016. There have been three fatalities on the world's tallest mountain in as many days since climbing resumed after last year's avalanche tragedy at Base Camp. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A porter carries goods at camp four at Everest, May 20, 2016. There have been three fatalities on the world's tallest mountain in as many days since climbing resumed after last year's avalanche tragedy at Base Camp. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, speaks with the media with a bruise on his face, at a hotel in Kathmandu Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, speaks with the media with a bruise on his face, at a hotel in Kathmandu Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Climbers walk towards camp four from camp three at Everest, May 19, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Climbers walk towards camp four from camp three at Everest, May 19, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout
Australian climber Robert Gropel, husband of Maria Strydom, 34, who died while descending from the summit of Mount Everest, sits inside his hotel after being rescued from Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. Strydom died before reaching the summit on Saturday, due to altitude sickness in the notorious 'death zone' where the air is so thin that only the fittest can survive without supplementary oxygen. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Australian climber Robert Gropel, husband of Maria Strydom, 34, who died while descending from the summit of Mount Everest, sits inside his hotel after being rescued from Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. Strydom died before reaching the summit on Saturday, due to altitude sickness in the notorious 'death zone' where the air is so thin that only the fittest can survive without supplementary oxygen. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Climbers climb Khumbu Icefall using a ladder at Everest May 15, 2016. Hiking officials and climbing veterans say the deaths raise questions about the preparations and safety standards of some climbing operators, with cut-price local companies competing for business as international outfits scale back operations. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Climbers climb Khumbu Icefall using a ladder at Everest May 15, 2016. Hiking officials and climbing veterans say the deaths raise questions about the preparations and safety standards of some climbing operators, with cut-price local companies competing for business as international outfits scale back operations. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
Climbers cross a part of Khumbu Icefall using a ladder at Everest April 28, 2016. This year's Everest campaign has been hit by high winds on some days when climbers had been counting on the weather 'window' to open to make their summit bids before the monsoon sweeps in next month. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Climbers cross a part of Khumbu Icefall using a ladder at Everest April 28, 2016. This year's Everest campaign has been hit by high winds on some days when climbers had been counting on the weather 'window' to open to make their summit bids before the monsoon sweeps in next month. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
Climbers descend from camp one to base camp at Mount Everest, May 21, 2016. Queues have formed on the final stretch to the summit, which is often secured by a single rope line, leading veterans to complain that slow and inexperienced climbers were holding up others and putting them at undue risk. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Climbers descend from camp one to base camp at Mount Everest, May 21, 2016. Queues have formed on the final stretch to the summit, which is often secured by a single rope line, leading veterans to complain that slow and inexperienced climbers were holding up others and putting them at undue risk. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout
Chinese climber Liu Lei, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, gets a checkup inside an ambulance after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. "Many climbers without any experience crowd Everest every year, and companies often use poor quality equipment... offering cheap packages to clients who are exposed to security risks," Nepal Mountaineering Association Chief Ang Tshering Sherpa said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Chinese climber Liu Lei, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, gets a checkup inside an ambulance after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. "Many climbers without any experience crowd Everest every year, and companies often use poor quality equipment... offering cheap packages to clients who are exposed to security risks," Nepal Mountaineering Association Chief Ang Tshering Sherpa said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A rescue helicopter prepares to land at base camp at Everest, May 23, 2016. Hiking officials blame the government, which charges $11,000 for each Everest permit, for failing to spend any money on safety measures. The government collected $3.1 million from 289 climbers as permit fees so far this year. But officials blame inadequate preparation on the part of climbers. "The deaths were not due to accident or the crowd," Tourism Department official Sudarshan Dhakal said. "Energy loss and altitude sickness mean that they were not well prepared." Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A rescue helicopter prepares to land at base camp at Everest, May 23, 2016. Hiking officials blame the government, which charges $11,000 for each Everest permit, for failing to spend any money on safety measures. The government collected $3.1 million from 289 climbers as permit fees so far this year. But officials blame inadequate preparation on the part of climbers. "The deaths were not due to accident or the crowd," Tourism Department official Sudarshan Dhakal said. "Energy loss and altitude sickness mean that they were not well prepared." Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
A bruise on the hand of Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, is pictured as he speaks with the media at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A bruise on the hand of Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, is pictured as he speaks with the media at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Phurba Tenzing Sherpa (L), who says it's his 10th Everest summit, poses for a picture with Chinese climber Liu Lei after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Phurba Tenzing Sherpa (L), who says it's his 10th Everest summit, poses for a picture with Chinese climber Liu Lei after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Indian climber Ratnesh Panday, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, sits with frostbitten fingers inside the ambulance after being rescued from Mount Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Indian climber Ratnesh Panday, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, sits with frostbitten fingers inside the ambulance after being rescued from Mount Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Climbers ascend towards camp four from camp three to summit Everest May 19, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Climbers ascend towards camp four from camp three to summit Everest May 19, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
