Pictures | Fri Nov 25, 2016 | 8:40am EST

Deadly suicide truck bomb in Iraq

Chemical experts inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, Iraq. A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad, police and medical sources said. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A man reacts at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. Islamic State, the ultra hard-line Sunni militant group that considers all Shi'ites to be apostates, claimed responsibility the attack in an online statement. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A youth inspects the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. The pilgrims were en route back to Iran from the Iraqi Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala, where they had commemorated Arbaeen, the 40th day of mourning for the killing of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the 7th century AD, the medical sources said. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Blood stains are seen at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. The gas station has a restaurant on its premises that is popular with travelers. Five pilgrim buses were set afire by the blast from the explosives-laden truck, a police official said. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
The wreckage of a destroyed vehicle is seen at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. In recent months Islamic State has intensified attacks in areas out of its control in efforts to weaken the offensive launched on Oct. 17 to retake Mosul, the last major Iraqi city under Islamic State control. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A man reacts at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack without giving a casualty toll. Tehran will continue to support Iraq's "relentless fight against terrorism," ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A destroyed building is seen at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A man reacts at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Chemical experts inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Destroyed vehicles are seen at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
The wreckage of a destroyed vehicle is pictured at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Destroyed vehicles are seen at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Chemical experts inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Iraqi security forces gather at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Firemen inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
