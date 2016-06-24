Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 24, 2016 | 1:45pm EDT

Deadly tornado hits China

People look at damaged trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People look at damaged trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
People look at damaged trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 25
Twins look for belongings at their damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Twins look for belongings at their damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Twins look for belongings at their damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 25
A villager walks on a damaged road after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A villager walks on a damaged road after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A villager walks on a damaged road after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 25
Xiao Bao, who was injured when a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, is seen near his damaged house in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Xiao Bao, who was injured when a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, is seen near his damaged house in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Xiao Bao, who was injured when a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, is seen near his damaged house in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 25
Paramilitary policemen help victims to carry a bag of wheat inside a damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Paramilitary policemen help victims to carry a bag of wheat inside a damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Paramilitary policemen help victims to carry a bag of wheat inside a damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 25
Villagers fix the roof of a house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Villagers fix the roof of a house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Villagers fix the roof of a house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 25
A villager talks on the phone near his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A villager talks on the phone near his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A villager talks on the phone near his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 25
Twins look for belongings at their damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Twins look for belongings at their damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Twins look for belongings at their damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 25
Rescue workers work at night after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Rescue workers work at night after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Rescue workers work at night after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 25
Villagers walk past fallen trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Villagers walk past fallen trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Villagers walk past fallen trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 25
A villager takes out his belongings from his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A villager takes out his belongings from his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A villager takes out his belongings from his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 25
A family member of a victim cries after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A family member of a victim cries after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A family member of a victim cries after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 25
Excavators work on debris of collapsed houses after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Excavators work on debris of collapsed houses after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Excavators work on debris of collapsed houses after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 25
A child walks in front of damaged houses after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A child walks in front of damaged houses after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A child walks in front of damaged houses after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 25
A men takes out his belongings from his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer REUTERS

A men takes out his belongings from his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A men takes out his belongings from his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer REUTERS
Close
15 / 25
Paramilitary policemen carry shovels as they prepare for rescue work after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen carry shovels as they prepare for rescue work after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Paramilitary policemen carry shovels as they prepare for rescue work after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 25
A man looks at damaged trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man looks at damaged trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A man looks at damaged trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
17 / 25
A body is seen in a pond after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A body is seen in a pond after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A body is seen in a pond after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
18 / 25
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an economic development area after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers are seen at the site of an economic development area after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an economic development area after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 25
Rescue workers carry out an injured person from debris of damaged houses after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer .

Rescue workers carry out an injured person from debris of damaged houses after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer .

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Rescue workers carry out an injured person from debris of damaged houses after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer .
Close
20 / 25
A man stands on debris of his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A man stands on debris of his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A man stands on debris of his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 25
Rescue workers lift a tree trunk after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers lift a tree trunk after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Rescue workers lift a tree trunk after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 25
A view of damaged factory after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of damaged factory after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A view of damaged factory after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 25
A man stands on debris of houses after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A man stands on debris of houses after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A man stands on debris of houses after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 25
Damaged houses are seen after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Damaged houses are seen after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Damaged houses are seen after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants rescued at sea

Next Slideshows

Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants are plucked from a rubber dinghy floating in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya.

Jun 24 2016
Britain votes for Brexit

Britain votes for Brexit

Global reaction as Britain votes to leave the European Union.

Jun 24 2016
David Cameron resigns

David Cameron resigns

Prime Minister David Cameron steps down following Britain's referendum vote to leave the European Union.

Jun 24 2016
Dawn of a Brexit

Dawn of a Brexit

The morning after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Jun 24 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast