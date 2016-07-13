Deadly train crash in Italy
Two passenger trains are seen after a collision in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout pictures released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Trees frame the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A firefighter works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A rescuer works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi walks at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rescuers carry a coffin at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A firefighter works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Policemen work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rescuers stand next to a coffin containing a victim at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Firefighters work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout picture released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian...more
Next Slideshows
Dallas: A city in mourning
Residents and mourners commemorate the five police officers who were killed in the sniper shooting.
Sanders endorses Clinton
Democrat Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Hillary Clinton for president in a show of party unity.
The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club
Before the Orlando shootings in June, the Pink Pistols, with more than 45 chapters across the United States, had about 1,500 members. The day after the killing...
Rising waters in China
Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.