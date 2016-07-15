Deadly unrest in Kashmir
A man who was injured in clashes between Indian police and protesters sits inside a hospital, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman walks past a closed shop painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women mourn the death of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen stand guard next to the wreckage of a vehicle that was damaged during a protest, during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen block the gate as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (top, wearing cap), a separatist political leader, attempt to climb over the gate of his residence along with his supporters to protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July...more
A supporter of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, chairman of the hardline Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference group, is detained by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen stand guard from atop their vehicle during a protest in Srinagar, against recent killings in Kashmir July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An injured boy lies on a hospital bed after clashes between Indian police and protesters, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A girl who was injured in the clashes between Indian police and protesters reacts as she lies on a hospital bed, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People look out of the windows of a house as Indian police (unseen) attend an event at the Martyrs Graveyard to mark "Martyrs Day" in Srinagar July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man shows medicine to an Indian policeman after he was stopped by the police during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman pulls concertina wire to lay a barricade on a road during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Syed Ali Shah Geelani (C), chairman of the hardline Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference group, and his supporters attend a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator throws stones amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian police during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen chase away protesters during a protest against the killing of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators run for cover amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian police during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman checks an identity card of a woman during a curfew in Srinagar July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen patrol a deserted road during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
