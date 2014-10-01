Deadly volcano in Japan
Volcanic smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Rescuers walk after landing by Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) helicopter for rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of...more
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defense Ministry of Japan
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defense Ministry of Japan
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan October 1, 2014, REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence...more
Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as volcanic ash falls at the mountain in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters climb up Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, for a rescue operation, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
Volcanic smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 29, 2014, in this photo taken and released by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers carry rescued hikers during a rescue operation near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan September 29, 2014, in this photo taken and released...more
A helicopter flies near rising smoke and mountain lodges (R bottom) covered with volcanic ash near a crater of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Climbers and a car, covered with volcanic ash, are seen at a parking near Mount Ontake in Kiso town in Nagano prefecture, central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and firefighters make rescue works among mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as the volcano erupts in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as volcanic ash falls at the mountain in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
An injured person is lifted by a rescue helicopter of Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) at Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters carry an injured person near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters carry an injured person among mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash, near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
A man walks next to mountain lodges covered with volcanic ash near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters climb up Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, for a rescue operation, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
A hiker is lifted by a rescue helicopter of Japan Self-Defense Force during a rescue operation at Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations at mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash as volcanic smoke rises near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 28, 2014. ...more
Firefighters carry a hiker from a helicopter after a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake in Kiso town, Nagano prefecture, central Japan in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Next Slideshows
In the Ebola hot zone
In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.
The Umbrella Revolution
Thousands in Hong Kong take to the streets with umbrellas to fight off pepper spray and tear gas.
Pictures of the month: September
Our top photos from September.
The Syrian-Turkish border
The increasing tension along the Turkish-Syrian border.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.