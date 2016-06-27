Edition:
Deadly West Virginia floods

Maynard Tanner, 65, eats a snack on a damaged bridge as part of a mobile home that floated down Jordan Creek rests behind him after flooding in Falling Rock, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
The West Virginia State Highway 4 along the Elk River shows extensive damage after flood water has dropped in the Clendenin, West Virginia, June 25, 2016. hit by flooding. Courtesy West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A damaged car is seen after the state was pummeled by up to 10 inches of rain on Thursday, causing rivers and streams to overflow into neighboring communities, in Elkview, West Virginia, June 24, 2016. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Randy Chapman, 55, passes a chair to his wife, Jamie Chapman, 48, through what was formerly the kitchen wall of their home after flooding in Falling Rock, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Emergency crews take out boats on a flooded I-79 at the Clendenin Exit, after the state was pummeled by up to 10 inches of rain on Thursday, causing rivers and streams to overflow into neighboring communities, in Kanawha County, West Virginia, June 24, 2016. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Ed Weaver, 64, walks down Maywood Avenue after flooding in Clendenin, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A destroyed car rests in front of a house after flooding in Clendenin, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Phyllis Rucker, 71, watches recovery efforts from a front porch after flooding in Falling Rock, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A car and a lawnmower stick out from the wall of a collapsed garage after flooding in Falling Rock, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Charlie Spence (R), shovels mud in front of his home as his wife, Sharloette Spence looks on, after flooding in Clendenin, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A mud covered car with the word "HELP" written on a back window sits in a parking lot after flooding in Clendenin, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Tim Bowen, 49, of Elkview, throws a framed photograph into a makeshift dump site for belongings destroyed by flooding in Elkview, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Emma Allen, 58, looks at the remnants of her damaged home after flooding in Falling Rock, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Barbara Sizemore, 63, and Junior Stricker, 64, move framed photographs from Sizemore's home after flooding in Clendenin, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Emma Allen (C), 58, and James Allen, 65, look at the remnants of their home after flooding damage with Pauline Stanley (L), 69, in Clendenin, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
David Obanion, Jr., 20, and Robert Eggleton, 42, cut carpet from the floor of the Lift Jesus Higher Full Gospel Church as Susan Marcum, 55, and Robert Ross, 47, look on after flooding in Falling Rock, West Virginia, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
