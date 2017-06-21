Edition:
Wed Jun 21, 2017 | 10:35am EDT

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
1 / 39
1 / 39
Soldiers help to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Soldiers help to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
2 / 39
2 / 39
A religious shrine is seen amongst charred trees following a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A religious shrine is seen amongst charred trees following a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
3 / 39
3 / 39
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as seen from the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as seen from the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
4 / 39
4 / 39
Soldiers try to extinguish burning debris while working to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Soldiers try to extinguish burning debris while working to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
5 / 39
5 / 39
Firefighters rest after fighting wildfires in Alvares, Portugal, in this picture obtained from social media. Pedro Bras/via REUTERS

Firefighters rest after fighting wildfires in Alvares, Portugal, in this picture obtained from social media. Pedro Bras/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
6 / 39
6 / 39
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
7 / 39
7 / 39
Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
8 / 39
8 / 39
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
9 / 39
9 / 39
A woman helps firefighters as they work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woman helps firefighters as they work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
10 / 39
10 / 39
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
11 / 39
11 / 39
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
12 / 39
12 / 39
A burned out car is seen during a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A burned out car is seen during a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
13 / 39
13 / 39
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
14 / 39
14 / 39
Smoke from a forest fire is seen near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Smoke from a forest fire is seen near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
15 / 39
15 / 39
A firefighter watches an approaching forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter watches an approaching forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
16 / 39
16 / 39
Firefighters work amidst smoke to put out a forest fire near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Firefighters work amidst smoke to put out a forest fire near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
17 / 39
17 / 39
A burned out tractor is seen amidst burned trees after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A burned out tractor is seen amidst burned trees after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
18 / 39
18 / 39
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Goes. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Goes. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
19 / 39
19 / 39
A burned out car and a burned house are seen after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A burned out car and a burned house are seen after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
20 / 39
20 / 39
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as firefighters look on in Mendeira. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as firefighters look on in Mendeira. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
21 / 39
21 / 39
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
22 / 39
22 / 39
A burned van and burned trees are seen in a local road following a forest fire outside Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A burned van and burned trees are seen in a local road following a forest fire outside Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
23 / 39
23 / 39
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
24 / 39
24 / 39
A burned car is seen in the aftermath of a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A burned car is seen in the aftermath of a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
25 / 39
25 / 39
Firefightes work to put out a forest fire near the village of Fato. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefightes work to put out a forest fire near the village of Fato. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
26 / 39
26 / 39
A forest fire is seen near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A forest fire is seen near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
27 / 39
27 / 39
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
28 / 39
28 / 39
Burned traffic signs and trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Burned traffic signs and trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
29 / 39
29 / 39
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
30 / 39
30 / 39
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
31 / 39
31 / 39
An ambulance drives past a burned car during a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

An ambulance drives past a burned car during a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
32 / 39
32 / 39
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
33 / 39
33 / 39
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
34 / 39
34 / 39
A burned car and burned trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A burned car and burned trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
35 / 39
35 / 39
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
36 / 39
36 / 39
A policeman walks near the body of a victim of a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A policeman walks near the body of a victim of a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
37 / 39
37 / 39
Smoke from a forest fire is seen from the village of Dornes. REUTERS/Axel Bugge

Smoke from a forest fire is seen from the village of Dornes. REUTERS/Axel Bugge

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
38 / 39
38 / 39
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
39 / 39
39 / 39
GOP wins most expensive congressional race ever

GOP wins most expensive congressional race ever

GOP wins most expensive congressional race ever

GOP wins most expensive congressional race ever

Georgia Republican Karen Handel defeats Democrat Jon Ossoff by a margin of 52 to 48 percent.

Jun 21 2017
Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Jun 20 2017
Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Jun 20 2017
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the...

Jun 20 2017

Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon

Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon

A Brooklyn salon does hair, nails, and henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

