Pictures | Tue Jul 26, 2016 | 12:10am EDT

Deadly wildfire near Los Angeles

Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A DC-10 fire fighting aircraft makes a retardant drop as fire fighters continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop at night during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Crews battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Flames approach a gateway during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A fire fighter battles the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
People take pictures of a firefighting helicopter during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A fire fighter is sprayed with retardant as a helicopter makes a drop as emergency workers continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Firefighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Firefighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A firefighter checks a home that was burned in the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A firefighter battle flames at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A firefighting helicopter passes over the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A home that was burned is pictured in the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Firefighters battle flames at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Fire burns brush on a hillside during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A firefighter gestures during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
