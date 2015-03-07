Dealing with dengue
A woman sits next to her relative, who is receiving treatment for dengue symptoms, in a medical tent in Rio Claro March 5, 2015. Rio Claro's cityhall built the tent to attend to people showing dengue symptoms, as hospitals are full due to rising...more
A national health official walks past residents as he carries out fumigation to help control the spread of Chikungunya and dengue fever, which are caused by viruses carried by mosquitoes, in Rio Claro, Sao Paulo March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman uses rainwater collected in a bucket to clean the floor of her house in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A national health official carries out fumigation in a house to help control the spread of Chikungunya and dengue fever, which are caused by viruses carried by mosquitoes, in Rio Claro, Sao Paulo March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A national health official shows a children's book about dengue prevention to a girl during a house inspection for mosquitoes in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015.REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Medical personnel try to draw blood from a child's arm during an examination for dengue fever, in a medical tent in Rio Claro March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Patients with dengue symptoms are attended to in a medical tent in Rio Claro March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A resident reacts as a national health official carries out fumigation to help control the spread of Chikungunya and dengue fever, which are caused by viruses carried by mosquitoes, in Rio Claro, Sao Paulo March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A national health official checks for mosquito larvae in a bucket during a house inspection in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A patient is administered drips as she awaits the results of her dengue examination, in a medical tent in Rio Claro March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A national health official walks past residents as he carries out fumigation to help control the spread of Chikungunya and dengue fever, which are caused by viruses carried by mosquitoes, in Rio Claro, Sao Paulo March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A national health official fumigates a house to help control the spread of Chikungunya and dengue fever, which are caused by viruses carried by mosquitoes, in Rio Claro, Sao Paulo March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A national health official shows a container with mosquito larvae removed from a water tank after a house inspection in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A national health official checks a swimming pool for mosquitoes during a house inspection in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A national health official helps Ricardo Urbano (L), 38, who recovered from dengue fever, to remove a damaged plastic cover from the top of a water tank on the roof of his house, during a house inspection for mosquitoes in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015. ...more
Patients are administered drips as they await the results of their dengue examination, in a medical tent in Rio Claro March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Next Slideshows
Mourning the miners
Thirty-three miners were confirmed dead after a coal mine blast in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, near the battle front in eastern Ukraine.
Harrison Ford injured in plane crash
Harrison Ford was injured in the crash of a small airplane on a Los Angeles golf course.
A woman's world
The role of women around the globe ahead of International Women's Day.
On the Nusra Front
Al Qaeda's Syrian branch was left reeling after its military chief was killed in an apparent army air strike, adding to confusion over the future path of the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.