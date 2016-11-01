Death in a drug den
A man walks inside a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People look inside and take a pictures of a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The wife of a person who was killed is comforted by policemen as another body is taken out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers carry a body out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers wait to take bodies out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen try to maintain order outside a house in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Blood of victims is pictured splattered inside a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers wait to take bodies out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Relatives and onlookers wait for investigation to be done outside a house in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers, policemen, reporters and the relatives of five people who were killed, wait for investigation to be done outside a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Free from Islamic State
People flee to safety after escaping from the Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.
Halloween night
Costumed revelers around the world celebrate Halloween.
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
Eight days to the election
The presidential campaign enters the final stretch.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.