Pictures | Tue May 26, 2015 | 11:35am EDT

Death in the jungle

Clothes are photographed near an abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close to the Thai border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. Malaysian police forensic teams, digging with hoes and shovels, began the grim task of exhuming the bodies of dozens of suspected victims of human traffickers found buried around jungle camps near the Thai border. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A cage made of barbed wire and bamboo sticks that Malaysian police said was used to hold migrants is seen at the abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Human bones are seen near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Policemen monitor as forensic experts dig out human remains near the abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Policemen take position near the abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Clothes are photographed near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Policemen monitor as forensic experts dig out human remains near the abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A policeman holds his weapon at abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Clothes are photographed near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A policeman watches over abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Policemen rest after hiking to the abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Clothes are photographed near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Policemen monitor as forensic experts dig out human remains near the abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Clothes are photographed near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A policeman holds his weapon at abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Policemen make their way through abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Clothes are photographed near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A policeman holds his gun at abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Clothes hang on trees near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Forensic policemen carry body bags with human remains found at the site of human trafficking camps in the jungle close the Thailand border after they brought them to a police camp near Wang Kelian in northern Malaysia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
