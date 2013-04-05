Death in the murder capital
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. The dead body of a woman who was was killed with three gunshots to the head is seen at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula, Honduras March 21, 2013. San Pedro Sula, the country's second largest city after Tegucigalpa, has a...more
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. The dead body of a woman who was was killed with three gunshots to the head is seen at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula, Honduras March 21, 2013. San Pedro Sula, the country's second largest city after Tegucigalpa, has a homicide rate of 169 per 100,000 people and was named the world's most violent city for a second year in a row. Lax laws allow civilians to own up to five personal guns. Arms trafficking has flooded the country with nearly 70% illegal firearms. 83.4% of homicides are by firearms, compared to 60% in the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A forensic technician stands at a crime scene where a young man was shot dead in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A forensic technician stands at a crime scene where a young man was shot dead in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The covered-up body of a young man who was shot dead lies at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The covered-up body of a young man who was shot dead lies at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Friends and family members stand near a crime scene where a young man had been shot dead in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Friends and family members stand near a crime scene where a young man had been shot dead in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead body of a woman who was shot dead by two gunmen on a motorcycle is seen at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead body of a woman who was shot dead by two gunmen on a motorcycle is seen at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members react while standing next to the body of a woman who was shot dead by two gunmen on a motorcycle in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members react while standing next to the body of a woman who was shot dead by two gunmen on a motorcycle in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians lift the dead body of a woman who was shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians lift the dead body of a woman who was shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Confiscated weapons lie on a couch after the arrest of several members of the Mara 18 street gang after a shoot-out with police and military during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Confiscated weapons lie on a couch after the arrest of several members of the Mara 18 street gang after a shoot-out with police and military during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Suspected members of the Mara 18 street gang sit on a pick-up truck after their arrest after a shoot-out with police and military during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Suspected members of the Mara 18 street gang sit on a pick-up truck after their arrest after a shoot-out with police and military during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman carries a child while walking near police officers after a shoot-out between gang members of the Mara 18 street gang and police and military during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman carries a child while walking near police officers after a shoot-out between gang members of the Mara 18 street gang and police and military during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police officers climb on a pick-up truck after getting word of a shoot-out between gangs during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police officers climb on a pick-up truck after getting word of a shoot-out between gangs during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead bodies of a woman and a man lie in a car after being shot dead along with two other people in San Pedro Sula March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead bodies of a woman and a man lie in a car after being shot dead along with two other people in San Pedro Sula March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A security guard holds the door of the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A security guard holds the door of the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man pushes a stretcher after taking a body to the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man pushes a stretcher after taking a body to the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People peek into the emergency ward near the bloody legs of a woman who had been assaulted by her husband at a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People peek into the emergency ward near the bloody legs of a woman who had been assaulted by her husband at a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man sits in the emergency room of a local hospital after being treated for a gun shot wound and several cuts with a machete in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man sits in the emergency room of a local hospital after being treated for a gun shot wound and several cuts with a machete in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Two men on stretchers are taken to the operation room at a local hospital after they had been attacked by a gang in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Two men on stretchers are taken to the operation room at a local hospital after they had been attacked by a gang in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A syringe rests on a wall inside the emergency room of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A syringe rests on a wall inside the emergency room of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People observe the dead body of a family member who had died of gunshot wounds after being attacked by a gang while a patient lying on a stretcher covers his face at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. ...more
People observe the dead body of a family member who had died of gunshot wounds after being attacked by a gang while a patient lying on a stretcher covers his face at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man reacts as a doctor treats his wounds after he had been attacked by a gang in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man reacts as a doctor treats his wounds after he had been attacked by a gang in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Doctors look at an x-ray at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Doctors look at an x-ray at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members react while standing next to a woman who died after she was hit by a stray bullet during a shoot-out between rival gangs in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members react while standing next to a woman who died after she was hit by a stray bullet during a shoot-out between rival gangs in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man with a gunshot wound to his neck reacts while lying on a stretcher at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man with a gunshot wound to his neck reacts while lying on a stretcher at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The legs of a man, who received a gunshot to his head, are tied to a stretcher in the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The legs of a man, who received a gunshot to his head, are tied to a stretcher in the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Medical scissors lie in a puddle of blood on the floor of the emergency room at a hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Medical scissors lie in a puddle of blood on the floor of the emergency room at a hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The body of a dead man lies inside the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The body of a dead man lies inside the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Doctors tend to a man who had a gunshot wound at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Doctors tend to a man who had a gunshot wound at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man with a cross reading "Jesus loves you" lies on a stretcher after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man with a cross reading "Jesus loves you" lies on a stretcher after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A doctor talks to a patient's family member at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A doctor talks to a patient's family member at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members of patients sleep in a corridor of the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members of patients sleep in a corridor of the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead body of a man is seen after he was shot by gang members in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead body of a man is seen after he was shot by gang members in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People stand near a crime scene where the dead body of a man was found after he was shot by gang members in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People stand near a crime scene where the dead body of a man was found after he was shot by gang members in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians cast shadows over the dead body of a man killed in a shoot-out in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians cast shadows over the dead body of a man killed in a shoot-out in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The feet of a dead man lying on a stretcher are seen inside the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The feet of a dead man lying on a stretcher are seen inside the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead body of a man who died of gunshot wounds is seen at the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead body of a man who died of gunshot wounds is seen at the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A security guard holds his breath while standing next to the covered-up dead body of a 16-year old boy who had gunshot to his head, at the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A security guard holds his breath while standing next to the covered-up dead body of a 16-year old boy who had gunshot to his head, at the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The covered-up dead body of a 16-year old boy who received a gunshot to his head lies on a stretcher at the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The covered-up dead body of a 16-year old boy who received a gunshot to his head lies on a stretcher at the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The covered-up body of a man killed in a shoot-out between members of the Mara 18 street gang and police and military during an anti-drug operation lies in a house entrance in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The covered-up body of a man killed in a shoot-out between members of the Mara 18 street gang and police and military during an anti-drug operation lies in a house entrance in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People carry a coffin for a family member who had died a violent death, outside a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People carry a coffin for a family member who had died a violent death, outside a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Next Slideshows
The lithium triangle
Argentina, Chile and Bolivia hold the planet's largest reserves of lithium, a key component used in batteries that power everything from laptops to electric...
India building collapse
Dozens are dead after an illegal, half-constructed building collapsed in seconds outside Mumbai.
North Korean pageantry
Parades and spectacles inside North Korea.
West Bank clashes
Israeli forces clash with dozens of Palestinian protesters in the city of Hebron.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.