Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 20, 2012 | 2:40pm EDT

Death of a pope

<p>Military police restrain mourners surrounding the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. Thousands of mourners dressed in black gathered in Cairo for the funeral of Egypt's Orthodox Christian Pope Shenouda, who spent his final years trying to comfort a community disturbed by the rise of political Islam. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Military police restrain mourners surrounding the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo...more

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Military police restrain mourners surrounding the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. Thousands of mourners dressed in black gathered in Cairo for the funeral of Egypt's Orthodox Christian Pope Shenouda, who spent his final years trying to comfort a community disturbed by the rise of political Islam. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
1 / 26
<p>An Egyptian Christian reacts during the farewell of the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An Egyptian Christian reacts during the farewell of the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

An Egyptian Christian reacts during the farewell of the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 26
<p>Egyptian Coptic priests and christians carry the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Egyptian Coptic priests and christians carry the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. ...more

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Coptic priests and christians carry the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
3 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christians attempt to break through a cloth barrier to follow and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Egyptian Christians attempt to break through a cloth barrier to follow and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christians attempt to break through a cloth barrier to follow and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 26
<p>Military police and mourners surround the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Military police and mourners surround the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20,...more

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Military police and mourners surround the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
5 / 26
<p>An Egyptian Christian sits on the wall with a flower cross and a photo of late Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

An Egyptian Christian sits on the wall with a flower cross and a photo of late Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

An Egyptian Christian sits on the wall with a flower cross and a photo of late Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 26
<p>Coptic priests surround the casket containing the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church during his funeral, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Coptic priests surround the casket containing the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church during his funeral, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Coptic priests surround the casket containing the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church during his funeral, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 26
<p>Egyptian Coptic priests carry the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Egyptian Coptic priests carry the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Coptic priests carry the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christians bid farewell to the body of Pope Shenouda III outside Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

Egyptian Christians bid farewell to the body of Pope Shenouda III outside Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christians bid farewell to the body of Pope Shenouda III outside Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
9 / 26
<p>A member of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) attends the funeral of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A member of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) attends the funeral of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A member of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) attends the funeral of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
10 / 26
<p>The body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, rests inside an open casket during his funeral service at the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, rests inside an open casket during his funeral service at the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

The body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, rests inside an open casket during his funeral service at the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 26
<p>An Egyptian Christian bids farewell to the body of Pope Shenouda III outside Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

An Egyptian Christian bids farewell to the body of Pope Shenouda III outside Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

An Egyptian Christian bids farewell to the body of Pope Shenouda III outside Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
12 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christians gather as they wait to pay their respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

Egyptian Christians gather as they wait to pay their respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christians gather as they wait to pay their respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
13 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christians gather as they wait to pay their respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

Egyptian Christians gather as they wait to pay their respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christians gather as they wait to pay their respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
14 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christians stand in line to pay respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

Egyptian Christians stand in line to pay respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christians stand in line to pay respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
15 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christians shout slogan to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Egyptian Christians shout slogan to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christians shout slogan to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
16 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
19 / 26
<p>A Coptic Christian priest holds candles next to a picture of Egyptian Coptic Christian Pope Shenouda III in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A Coptic Christian priest holds candles next to a picture of Egyptian Coptic Christian Pope Shenouda III in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A Coptic Christian priest holds candles next to a picture of Egyptian Coptic Christian Pope Shenouda III in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
20 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christians mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, inside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Egyptian Christians mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, inside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christians mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, inside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
21 / 26
<p>The body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, is displayed for public viewing inside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

The body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, is displayed for public viewing inside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

The body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, is displayed for public viewing inside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
22 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
23 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christian Copts mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the 117th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral outside the main cathedral in Cairo March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Egyptian Christian Copts mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the 117th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral outside the main cathedral in Cairo March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany...more

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christian Copts mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the 117th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral outside the main cathedral in Cairo March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
24 / 26
<p>Egyptian Christian Copts mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the 117th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral (portrait) that reads "We Love You" at the main cathedral in Cairo March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Egyptian Christian Copts mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the 117th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral (portrait) that reads "We Love You" at the main cathedral in Cairo March 17,...more

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Christian Copts mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the 117th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral (portrait) that reads "We Love You" at the main cathedral in Cairo March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
25 / 26
<p>Egyptian Coptic priests react during the farewell of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church during his funeral, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Egyptian Coptic priests react during the farewell of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church during his funeral, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Egyptian Coptic priests react during the farewell of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church during his funeral, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Next Slideshows

Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Europe's tallest volcano erupts.

Mar 20 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 16 2012
Lord's Resistance Army's brutal legacy

Lord's Resistance Army's brutal legacy

A look at the Lord's Resistance Army, an Ugandan rebel group condemned for its chilling violence.

Mar 16 2012
Mumbai's fight nights

Mumbai's fight nights

Fight nights are slowly gaining popularity in India, as years of watching overseas wrestling broadcasts, have given younger Indians a taste for seeing the real...

Mar 15 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast