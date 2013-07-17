Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 17, 2013 | 2:40pm EDT

Death Valley's Ultramarathon

<p>Chris Moon of Britain, 51, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Chris Moon of Britain, 51, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Chris Moon of Britain, 51, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 30
<p>Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, is doused with water during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, is doused with water during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, is doused with water during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 30
<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 30
<p>Charlie Engle, 50, (L) runs through a mirage with his pace setter during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Charlie Engle, 50, (L) runs through a mirage with his pace setter during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Charlie Engle, 50, (L) runs through a mirage with his pace setter during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 30
<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, runs away from her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, runs away from her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, runs away from her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 30
<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (2nd R) hugs her team before competing in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (2nd R) hugs her team before competing in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (2nd R) hugs her team before competing in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 30
<p>A competitor runs with bandaged knees during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A competitor runs with bandaged knees during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A competitor runs with bandaged knees during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 30
<p>Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (L) walks with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (L) walks with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (L) walks with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 30
<p>A competitor has his feet examined by a medic during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A competitor has his feet examined by a medic during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A competitor has his feet examined by a medic during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 30
<p>Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (R) runs with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (R) runs with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (R) runs with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 30
<p>Grant Maughan of Australia (C, red cap) celebrates with his team after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Grant Maughan of Australia (C, red cap) celebrates with his team after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Grant Maughan of Australia (C, red cap) celebrates with his team after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 30
<p>Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 30
<p>Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 30
<p>Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal sits down after winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal sits down after winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal sits down after winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 30
<p>A man shows a Badwater tattoo during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man shows a Badwater tattoo during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A man shows a Badwater tattoo during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 30
<p>Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, (L) competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, (L) competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, (L) competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 30
<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California (lying down), is attended to by her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California (lying down), is attended to by her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California (lying down), is attended to by her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 30
<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (L) is given water by her team as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (L) is given water by her team as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (L) is given water by her team as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 30
<p>Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 30
<p>Badwater, in Death Valley National Park, the lowest elevation in the Western Hemisphere at 280 feet below sea level, is seen at sunrise in California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Badwater, in Death Valley National Park, the lowest elevation in the Western Hemisphere at 280 feet below sea level, is seen at sunrise in California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Badwater, in Death Valley National Park, the lowest elevation in the Western Hemisphere at 280 feet below sea level, is seen at sunrise in California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 30
<p>Grant Maughan of Australia celebrates after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Grant Maughan of Australia celebrates after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Grant Maughan of Australia celebrates after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 30
<p>Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 30
<p>Ben Gaetos of the Philippines, 56, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ben Gaetos of the Philippines, 56, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Ben Gaetos of the Philippines, 56, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 30
<p>Glen Redpath of Canada, 47, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Glen Redpath of Canada, 47, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Glen Redpath of Canada, 47, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 30
<p>A competitor is reflected in a car mirror as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A competitor is reflected in a car mirror as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A competitor is reflected in a car mirror as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 30
<p>Chris Moon of Britain (R), 51, and Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, compete in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Chris Moon of Britain (R), 51, and Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, compete in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Chris Moon of Britain (R), 51, and Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, compete in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 30
<p>Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 30
<p>Runner compete during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Runner compete during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Runner compete during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
28 / 30
<p>Ed Ettinghausen, 50 competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ed Ettinghausen, 50 competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Ed Ettinghausen, 50 competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 30
<p>Lorie Alexander of Canada, 54, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lorie Alexander of Canada, 54, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Lorie Alexander of Canada, 54, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Royal baby watch

Royal baby watch

Next Slideshows

Royal baby watch

Royal baby watch

Britain awaits the imminent arrival of the third in line to the throne.

Jul 22 2013
Bastille Day

Bastille Day

Images from Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

Jul 15 2013
Swan Upping ceremony

Swan Upping ceremony

Swans and cygnets are assessed for signs of injury and disease during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames.

Jul 15 2013
Ramadan in detention

Ramadan in detention

Stateless Rohingya Muslims fast and pray in a Thai immigrant detention center.

Jul 10 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast