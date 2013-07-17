Death Valley's Ultramarathon
Chris Moon of Britain, 51, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, is doused with water during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Charlie Engle, 50, (L) runs through a mirage with his pace setter during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, runs away from her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (2nd R) hugs her team before competing in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A competitor runs with bandaged knees during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (L) walks with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A competitor has his feet examined by a medic during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (R) runs with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Grant Maughan of Australia (C, red cap) celebrates with his team after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal sits down after winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man shows a Badwater tattoo during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, (L) competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California (lying down), is attended to by her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (L) is given water by her team as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Badwater, in Death Valley National Park, the lowest elevation in the Western Hemisphere at 280 feet below sea level, is seen at sunrise in California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Grant Maughan of Australia celebrates after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ben Gaetos of the Philippines, 56, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Glen Redpath of Canada, 47, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A competitor is reflected in a car mirror as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Moon of Britain (R), 51, and Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, compete in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Runner compete during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Ettinghausen, 50 competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lorie Alexander of Canada, 54, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
