Pictures | Tue Oct 2, 2012 | 2:05pm EDT

Debate stand-ins

<p>Zach Gonzales (L), stand-in for Mitt Romney, and President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed rehearse on stage for the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Zach Gonzales (L), stand-in for Mitt Romney, and President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed rehearse on stage for the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Zach Gonzales (L), stand-in for Mitt Romney, and President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed rehearse on stage for the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Zach Gonzales, stand-in for Mitt Romney, rehearses on stage ahead of the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Zach Gonzales, stand-in for Mitt Romney, rehearses on stage ahead of the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Zach Gonzales, stand-in for Mitt Romney, rehearses on stage ahead of the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed rehearses on stage ahead of the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed rehearses on stage ahead of the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed rehearses on stage ahead of the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A worker helps to erect an ornamental eagle on the stage for the presidential debate in Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A worker helps to erect an ornamental eagle on the stage for the presidential debate in Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

A worker helps to erect an ornamental eagle on the stage for the presidential debate in Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Zach Gonzales, stand-in for Mitt Romney, and President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed prepare to rehearse ahead of the debate in Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Zach Gonzales, stand-in for Mitt Romney, and President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed prepare to rehearse ahead of the debate in Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Zach Gonzales, stand-in for Mitt Romney, and President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed prepare to rehearse ahead of the debate in Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A man tests a telephone installed in the media center set up for the debate at the University of Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A man tests a telephone installed in the media center set up for the debate at the University of Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

A man tests a telephone installed in the media center set up for the debate at the University of Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A worker helps to erect an ornamental eagle on the stage as others place a podium for the presidential debate in Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A worker helps to erect an ornamental eagle on the stage as others place a podium for the presidential debate in Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

A worker helps to erect an ornamental eagle on the stage as others place a podium for the presidential debate in Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Thomas Fitzgerald of the Philadelphia Inquirer sits alone in the media center set up for the debate at the University of Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Thomas Fitzgerald of the Philadelphia Inquirer sits alone in the media center set up for the debate at the University of Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Thomas Fitzgerald of the Philadelphia Inquirer sits alone in the media center set up for the debate at the University of Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>The stage is set up before rehearsals on for the first of the 2012 presidential debates, held at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

The stage is set up before rehearsals on for the first of the 2012 presidential debates, held at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

The stage is set up before rehearsals on for the first of the 2012 presidential debates, held at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

