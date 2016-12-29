Debbie and Carrie together

Actress Debbie Reynolds holds the Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy for a Female which she received at the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 9, 1997, as she poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher. Reynolds stars in the new...more

Actress Debbie Reynolds holds the Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy for a Female which she received at the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 9, 1997, as she poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher. Reynolds stars in the new film "Mother." REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close