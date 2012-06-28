Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 27, 2012 | 11:25pm EDT

Debby slams Florida

<p>A submerged sign is seen on a flooded business along Highway 129 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears </p>

A submerged sign is seen on a flooded business along Highway 129 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

A submerged sign is seen on a flooded business along Highway 129 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
1 / 40
<p>Three submerged cars sit in front of a flooded trailer in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears </p>

Three submerged cars sit in front of a flooded trailer in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Three submerged cars sit in front of a flooded trailer in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
2 / 40
<p>Phillip Roser struggles to pedal his bike in downtown Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Phillip Roser struggles to pedal his bike in downtown Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Phillip Roser struggles to pedal his bike in downtown Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
3 / 40
<p>David Rivera (L) and Jake Cutler take a break from cleaning their home of the damage and water caused by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

David Rivera (L) and Jake Cutler take a break from cleaning their home of the damage and water caused by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

David Rivera (L) and Jake Cutler take a break from cleaning their home of the damage and water caused by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
4 / 40
<p>Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
5 / 40
<p>With the rain falling around them, business owners use a small boat to check on the status of the water inside their store as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

With the rain falling around them, business owners use a small boat to check on the status of the water inside their store as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

With the rain falling around them, business owners use a small boat to check on the status of the water inside their store as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
6 / 40
<p>A flooded home along Duval Street is pictured in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears </p>

A flooded home along Duval Street is pictured in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

A flooded home along Duval Street is pictured in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
7 / 40
<p>Trying to hold back three to four feet of floodwater, volunteers place sandbags in front of downtown businesses along Highway 90 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears </p>

Trying to hold back three to four feet of floodwater, volunteers place sandbags in front of downtown businesses along Highway 90 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Trying to hold back three to four feet of floodwater, volunteers place sandbags in front of downtown businesses along Highway 90 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
8 / 40
<p>Troy Revis rescues one of his cats that had escaped Tropical Storm Debby by climbing into the attic of his home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. Revis said his family couldn't get flood insurance for the home because of a pond that was built behind it. "I'm sure will just bulldoze it and take a loss," he said. REUTERS/Phil Sears </p>

Troy Revis rescues one of his cats that had escaped Tropical Storm Debby by climbing into the attic of his home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. Revis said his family couldn't get flood insurance for the home because of a pond...more

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Troy Revis rescues one of his cats that had escaped Tropical Storm Debby by climbing into the attic of his home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. Revis said his family couldn't get flood insurance for the home because of a pond that was built behind it. "I'm sure will just bulldoze it and take a loss," he said. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
9 / 40
<p>Structural damage is seen on a street in Pass-A-Grille Beach, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Structural damage is seen on a street in Pass-A-Grille Beach, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in Florida, June 25, 2012....more

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Structural damage is seen on a street in Pass-A-Grille Beach, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
10 / 40
<p>Floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby begin to fall in this mobile home community in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012.REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby begin to fall in this mobile home community in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012.REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby begin to fall in this mobile home community in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012.REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
11 / 40
<p>A worker begins the process of removing material torn from nearby buildings in Pass-A-Grille Beach, in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

A worker begins the process of removing material torn from nearby buildings in Pass-A-Grille Beach, in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

A worker begins the process of removing material torn from nearby buildings in Pass-A-Grille Beach, in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
12 / 40
<p>A church on Duval Street is flooded in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears </p>

A church on Duval Street is flooded in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

A church on Duval Street is flooded in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
13 / 40
<p>Debris covers the property around a home partially destroyed as a result of a Sunday evening tornado associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Lecanto, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Debris covers the property around a home partially destroyed as a result of a Sunday evening tornado associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Lecanto, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Debris covers the property around a home partially destroyed as a result of a Sunday evening tornado associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Lecanto, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
14 / 40
<p>Tim Kocurek cleans up floodwater inside a convenience store in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Tim Kocurek cleans up floodwater inside a convenience store in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Tim Kocurek cleans up floodwater inside a convenience store in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
15 / 40
<p>Eric Mylin and his girlfriend Misty Burk walk through his flooded business, the Magic Manatee Marina, as they inspect the damage caused by water associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Eric Mylin and his girlfriend Misty Burk walk through his flooded business, the Magic Manatee Marina, as they inspect the damage caused by water associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Eric Mylin and his girlfriend Misty Burk walk through his flooded business, the Magic Manatee Marina, as they inspect the damage caused by water associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
16 / 40
<p>Matt Smeaton (C), 14, joins friends as they float down a closed six-lane road as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises around them in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Matt Smeaton (C), 14, joins friends as they float down a closed six-lane road as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises around them in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Matt Smeaton (C), 14, joins friends as they float down a closed six-lane road as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises around them in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
17 / 40
<p>Manager Jeff Higgins, of the Gulf Drive Cafe, inspects damage to his restaurant as a storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Manager Jeff Higgins, of the Gulf Drive Cafe, inspects damage to his restaurant as a storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Manager Jeff Higgins, of the Gulf Drive Cafe, inspects damage to his restaurant as a storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
18 / 40
<p>Debris covers Alligator Drive after Tropical Storm Debby washed out a section of the road in Alligator Point, Florida June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Debris covers Alligator Drive after Tropical Storm Debby washed out a section of the road in Alligator Point, Florida June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Debris covers Alligator Drive after Tropical Storm Debby washed out a section of the road in Alligator Point, Florida June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
19 / 40
<p>Mike Shoemaker (L), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, unloads sandbags to residents as they work together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Mike Shoemaker (L), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, unloads sandbags to residents as they work together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26,...more

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Mike Shoemaker (L), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, unloads sandbags to residents as they work together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
20 / 40
<p>Neighbors use a boat to survey flooding along Scriven Avenue SW in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears </p>

Neighbors use a boat to survey flooding along Scriven Avenue SW in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Neighbors use a boat to survey flooding along Scriven Avenue SW in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
21 / 40
<p>Twisted metal and damaged vehicles surround a building that was destroyed as a result of a Sunday evening tornado associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Lecanto, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Twisted metal and damaged vehicles surround a building that was destroyed as a result of a Sunday evening tornado associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Lecanto, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Twisted metal and damaged vehicles surround a building that was destroyed as a result of a Sunday evening tornado associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Lecanto, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
22 / 40
<p>Flood waters rush over a train crossing in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears </p>

Flood waters rush over a train crossing in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Flood waters rush over a train crossing in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
23 / 40
<p>Troy Revis reacts as he surveys his wet trading card collection on top of a dresser in his flooded home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears </p>

Troy Revis reacts as he surveys his wet trading card collection on top of a dresser in his flooded home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Troy Revis reacts as he surveys his wet trading card collection on top of a dresser in his flooded home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
24 / 40
<p>Mike Foster uses some spare fire line tape to rope off what remains of the roof that blew off his employer's property during the night on Pass-A-Grille Beach as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Mike Foster uses some spare fire line tape to rope off what remains of the roof that blew off his employer's property during the night on Pass-A-Grille Beach as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the...more

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Mike Foster uses some spare fire line tape to rope off what remains of the roof that blew off his employer's property during the night on Pass-A-Grille Beach as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
25 / 40
<p>David Rivera cleans his home from the damage and water caused by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

David Rivera cleans his home from the damage and water caused by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

David Rivera cleans his home from the damage and water caused by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
26 / 40
<p>Emergency crews work the scene of a street covered with floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby, where Pasco County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Doug Tobin confirms they are attempting to recover an unidentified body in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Emergency crews work the scene of a street covered with floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby, where Pasco County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Doug Tobin confirms they are attempting to recover an unidentified body in New...more

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Emergency crews work the scene of a street covered with floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby, where Pasco County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Doug Tobin confirms they are attempting to recover an unidentified body in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
27 / 40
<p>Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
28 / 40
<p>Misty Burk walks through her boyfriend Eric Mylin's flooded business, the Magic Manatee Marina, as she inspects the damage caused by water associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Misty Burk walks through her boyfriend Eric Mylin's flooded business, the Magic Manatee Marina, as she inspects the damage caused by water associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Misty Burk walks through her boyfriend Eric Mylin's flooded business, the Magic Manatee Marina, as she inspects the damage caused by water associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
29 / 40
<p>Water floods a gas station pump and an entire city block as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Water floods a gas station pump and an entire city block as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Water floods a gas station pump and an entire city block as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
30 / 40
<p>Angela Kelly, along with her sons Ethan, 3, and Alex, 6, walk through their neighborhood inspecting the flooding as high winds and rain associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Angela Kelly, along with her sons Ethan, 3, and Alex, 6, walk through their neighborhood inspecting the flooding as high winds and rain associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg, Florida, June 25, 2012....more

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Angela Kelly, along with her sons Ethan, 3, and Alex, 6, walk through their neighborhood inspecting the flooding as high winds and rain associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
31 / 40
<p>Mike Shoemaker (R), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, joins residents as they unload sandbags together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Mike Shoemaker (R), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, joins residents as they unload sandbags together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26,...more

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Mike Shoemaker (R), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, joins residents as they unload sandbags together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
32 / 40
<p>A home along County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida is flooded June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

A home along County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida is flooded June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

A home along County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida is flooded June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
33 / 40
<p>Tim Change, from Bradenton Beach Public Works Dept., photographs damage caused by boats breaking free from their moorings and slamming into a pier, as a storm surge and high winds from Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Tim Change, from Bradenton Beach Public Works Dept., photographs damage caused by boats breaking free from their moorings and slamming into a pier, as a storm surge and high winds from Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25,...more

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Tim Change, from Bradenton Beach Public Works Dept., photographs damage caused by boats breaking free from their moorings and slamming into a pier, as a storm surge and high winds from Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
34 / 40
<p>Patrick Baroody reacts to the rain squalls at the end of Mashes Sands Road in Panacea, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears </p>

Patrick Baroody reacts to the rain squalls at the end of Mashes Sands Road in Panacea, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Patrick Baroody reacts to the rain squalls at the end of Mashes Sands Road in Panacea, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
35 / 40
<p>Trying to hold back three to four feet of floodwater, volunteers place sandbags in front of downtown businesses along Highway 90 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Trying to hold back three to four feet of floodwater, volunteers place sandbags in front of downtown businesses along Highway 90 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Trying to hold back three to four feet of floodwater, volunteers place sandbags in front of downtown businesses along Highway 90 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
36 / 40
<p>Fire line tape surrounds part of the Pass-A-Grille Marina, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Fire line tape surrounds part of the Pass-A-Grille Marina, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg Beach,...more

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Fire line tape surrounds part of the Pass-A-Grille Marina, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
37 / 40
<p>Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
38 / 40
<p>Tony Kiriwas leaves a note in the flooded office of his auto sales shop as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises around him in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Tony Kiriwas leaves a note in the flooded office of his auto sales shop as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises around him in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Tony Kiriwas leaves a note in the flooded office of his auto sales shop as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises around him in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
39 / 40
<p>Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, inspects the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, inspects the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, inspects the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Tablet wars

Tablet wars

Next Slideshows

Tablet wars

Tablet wars

A look at the intense competition of tablets and ebooks as they try to take on the Apple iPad.

Jun 27 2012
Inside Mexico

Inside Mexico

An insider's look at the people and places that define Mexico.

Jun 27 2012
Graduating, from prison

Graduating, from prison

Inmates celebrate earning their high school diploma from prison with a graduation ceremony at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility.

Jun 27 2012
Queen meets ex-IRA chief

Queen meets ex-IRA chief

The Queen shook the hand of former IRA commander Martin McGuinness for the first time, during her two day tour of Northern Ireland.

Jun 27 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast