Debby slams Florida
A submerged sign is seen on a flooded business along Highway 129 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Three submerged cars sit in front of a flooded trailer in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Phillip Roser struggles to pedal his bike in downtown Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
David Rivera (L) and Jake Cutler take a break from cleaning their home of the damage and water caused by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
With the rain falling around them, business owners use a small boat to check on the status of the water inside their store as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more
With the rain falling around them, business owners use a small boat to check on the status of the water inside their store as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A flooded home along Duval Street is pictured in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Trying to hold back three to four feet of floodwater, volunteers place sandbags in front of downtown businesses along Highway 90 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Troy Revis rescues one of his cats that had escaped Tropical Storm Debby by climbing into the attic of his home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. Revis said his family couldn't get flood insurance for the home because of a pond...more
Troy Revis rescues one of his cats that had escaped Tropical Storm Debby by climbing into the attic of his home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. Revis said his family couldn't get flood insurance for the home because of a pond that was built behind it. "I'm sure will just bulldoze it and take a loss," he said. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Structural damage is seen on a street in Pass-A-Grille Beach, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in Florida, June 25, 2012....more
Structural damage is seen on a street in Pass-A-Grille Beach, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby begin to fall in this mobile home community in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012.REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A worker begins the process of removing material torn from nearby buildings in Pass-A-Grille Beach, in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A church on Duval Street is flooded in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Debris covers the property around a home partially destroyed as a result of a Sunday evening tornado associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Lecanto, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Tim Kocurek cleans up floodwater inside a convenience store in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Eric Mylin and his girlfriend Misty Burk walk through his flooded business, the Magic Manatee Marina, as they inspect the damage caused by water associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Matt Smeaton (C), 14, joins friends as they float down a closed six-lane road as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises around them in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Manager Jeff Higgins, of the Gulf Drive Cafe, inspects damage to his restaurant as a storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Debris covers Alligator Drive after Tropical Storm Debby washed out a section of the road in Alligator Point, Florida June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Mike Shoemaker (L), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, unloads sandbags to residents as they work together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26,...more
Mike Shoemaker (L), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, unloads sandbags to residents as they work together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Neighbors use a boat to survey flooding along Scriven Avenue SW in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Twisted metal and damaged vehicles surround a building that was destroyed as a result of a Sunday evening tornado associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Lecanto, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Flood waters rush over a train crossing in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Troy Revis reacts as he surveys his wet trading card collection on top of a dresser in his flooded home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Mike Foster uses some spare fire line tape to rope off what remains of the roof that blew off his employer's property during the night on Pass-A-Grille Beach as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the...more
Mike Foster uses some spare fire line tape to rope off what remains of the roof that blew off his employer's property during the night on Pass-A-Grille Beach as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
David Rivera cleans his home from the damage and water caused by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Emergency crews work the scene of a street covered with floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby, where Pasco County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Doug Tobin confirms they are attempting to recover an unidentified body in New...more
Emergency crews work the scene of a street covered with floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby, where Pasco County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Doug Tobin confirms they are attempting to recover an unidentified body in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Misty Burk walks through her boyfriend Eric Mylin's flooded business, the Magic Manatee Marina, as she inspects the damage caused by water associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Water floods a gas station pump and an entire city block as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Angela Kelly, along with her sons Ethan, 3, and Alex, 6, walk through their neighborhood inspecting the flooding as high winds and rain associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg, Florida, June 25, 2012....more
Angela Kelly, along with her sons Ethan, 3, and Alex, 6, walk through their neighborhood inspecting the flooding as high winds and rain associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Mike Shoemaker (R), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, joins residents as they unload sandbags together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26,...more
Mike Shoemaker (R), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, joins residents as they unload sandbags together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A home along County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida is flooded June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Tim Change, from Bradenton Beach Public Works Dept., photographs damage caused by boats breaking free from their moorings and slamming into a pier, as a storm surge and high winds from Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25,...more
Tim Change, from Bradenton Beach Public Works Dept., photographs damage caused by boats breaking free from their moorings and slamming into a pier, as a storm surge and high winds from Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Patrick Baroody reacts to the rain squalls at the end of Mashes Sands Road in Panacea, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Trying to hold back three to four feet of floodwater, volunteers place sandbags in front of downtown businesses along Highway 90 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Fire line tape surrounds part of the Pass-A-Grille Marina, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg Beach,...more
Fire line tape surrounds part of the Pass-A-Grille Marina, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Tony Kiriwas leaves a note in the flooded office of his auto sales shop as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises around him in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, inspects the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
